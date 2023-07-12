23-07-12-ap-politics

More and more transplants are moving to Idaho explicitly for its conservative politics, according to Boise State data.

 Courtesy photo by Allison Kindred

STAR, Idaho—Once he and his wife, Jennifer, moved to a Boise suburb last year, Tim Kohl could finally express himself.

Kohl did what the couple never dared at their previous house outside Los Angeles—the newly-retired Los Angeles police officer flew a U.S. flag and a Thin Blue Line banner representing law enforcement outside his house.

“We were scared to put it up,” Jennifer Kohl acknowledged. But the Kohls knew they had moved to the right place when neighbors complimented him on the display.

Load comments