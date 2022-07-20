The ARCH Community Housing Trust, an nonprofit developer focused on solving housing issues in Blaine County, raised more than $900,000 to help develop affordable housing for Blaine County School District staff, the BCSD announced Sunday.
The fundraising event, held at the home of ARCH Board President Cynthia Hull, came nine months after the school board established a roughly $1 million emergency fund to help relieve the effects of the valley housing crisis on district employees. Taken together, the sum gives the school district nearly $2 million to tackle housing issues.
At the time of the fundraiser, the BCSD’s Board of Trustees noted that the school district had 32 open positions in a district of 525 staff members, according to documents presented to the board in June; many applicants had turned down offers due to a lack of available and affordable housing.
The money raised at the event will be used in the first phase of a development partnership between ARCH and the school district, which will provide district-controlled housing for staff. The development partnership may also be eligible for an additional $600,000 matching grant, the school district said in a statement.
The school district is currently pursuing a model in which the school district provides the land, while ARCH raises the funds for designing, developing, constructing and managing staff housing at a flexible price affordable to district employees.
“We are incredibly grateful to have such an outstanding partner in ARCH as we work to meet the housing needs of our staff members,” said Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy. “Thanks to the success of this fundraiser, we have the funds needed to kick-start the ARCH-BCSD development partnership. We are excited to provide district-controlled housing to support and retain our valued staff members.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
This seems like a sensible approach to housing. It is housing for people needed for the valley to functionb(teachers). Stark contrast to Bluebird. Teachers make too much for Bluebird. As does pretty much every job in Ketchum. The housing crisis is really a workforce crisis. We should be building housing for the people we need to live in the valley, not to satisfy demand for housing—everyone wants to live in paradise. Do we just subsidize housing for anyone who wants to live here?
"Do we just subsidize housing for anyone who wants to live here?" Yes! Gentrification, specualtion and good old American values have made it impossible for any work force housing unless it's subsidized. What's really outrageous is subsidizing St Lukes housing when they clearly could afford to provide for themselves. Workforce housing is like global warming, it won't be solved until it's to late.
St Lukes seems to be working on some housing, but the big bang would be onsite housing which seems to require the SVSWD to work with them on wastewater.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In