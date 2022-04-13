One month after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city of Hailey by the Sandpoint-based Health Freedom Defense Fund and several area residents, the anti-mask group has pulled its separate, nearly identical lawsuit against the board of the Blaine County School District.
The Defense Fund—a nonprofit group led by local homeopath and vaccine critic Leslie Manookian—filed the suit against the school board in U.S. District Court on Oct. 10, claiming that mask requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are unconstitutional and dangerous. The plaintiffs filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Friday, April 8, months after the case appeared to stall in court.
Chief Magistrate Judge Candy Dale upheld the plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal on Monday, dismissing the case without prejudice, according to court electronic records. (Dismissal without prejudice gives the plaintiff group the ability to re-file charges, revise their claim or bring the case to another court.)
The Blaine County School District’s mask policy, adopted in August 2021, required students and staff to wear masks indoors while on school property during periods of “moderate, substantial and high” COVID-19 transmission, as defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a few exceptions for children with medical conditions or developmental delays.
The district’s board of trustees rescinded the mask mandate on Feb. 28, making masks optional for the foreseeable future. The following week, on March 10, federal Judge David C. Nye dismissed the Health Freedom Defense Fund’s lawsuit against the city of Hailey, finding that the organization had failed to demonstrate adequate proof of harm. Mayor Martha Burke formally ended Hailey’s indoor mask mandate on March 11.
As with its original suit against the city of Hailey, the Health Freedom Defense Fund included affidavits from Blaine County residents with children in the School District in its second filing.
Throughout the life span of both suits, Defense Fund attorney Allen Shoff compared Hailey’s and the school board’s mask policies to “a grand medical experiment” analogous to “the barbaric medical experiments performed on unwilling victims of Nazi’s Germany’s concentration camps,” claiming that analogy relevant because “the medical trials at Nuremberg in 1947 deeply impressed upon the world that experimentation with unknowing human subjects is morally and legally unacceptable.”
In her December motion to dismiss, school board attorney Jill Holinka argued that the individual members of the Health Freedom Defense Fund failed to allege that their children had been prohibited from attending school, had suffered poor grades, or had “otherwise suffered from any manifested injury as a result of the guidelines.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
When history gets revised, it’s destined to be repeated. Unfortunately, the mistakes aren’t realized until time has passed. These “medical mandates” will be recorded as one of the most diabolical, tyrannical, devastatingly harmful (especially to the young people) times in our history. We will look back at these years with horror and shame. Mark my words.
Thank you Health Freedom Defense Fund for keeping the pressure on these willfully ignorant idiot and/or purposely corrupt public officials. You held their feet to the fire and they know you are ready to go at it again. As time goes by, the public will be seeing more and more of the truth that the CDC, St. Lukes, FDA, SCHD and Big Pharma tried to hide. Our so-called "city leaders" won't be able to block the science as they did for the past two years. The TRUTH always outs. Maybe they could use all the money they made from their fraudulent self-declared "Emergency Declaration" to attend a conference with Gov DeSantis, who can explain how to make great decisions that support small businesses, parents and children, health, dignity and freedom! I would wholeheartedly advocate for that wise use of tax dollars. Actually, on second thought, they should pay for it themselves since it was all their faults in the first place. Atonement!
The towhees, finches, nuthatches and robins are back in Hailey.
Garbage!
.....vultures
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In