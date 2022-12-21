Alturas Elementary

Star Neely’s first graders participate in Alturas Elementary’s dual-immersion curriculum.

Since the start of school in late August, Alturas Elementary School in Hailey has seen an rush of nearly new 60 students—most from South American countries such as Peru and Columbia.

Alturas Elementary is Blaine County School District’s dual immersion “magnet” school. Students are provided academic content in both Spanish and English. The staff work in teams of two to provide a 50:50 language model, cultivating bilingual and biliterate learners.

According to Principal Brad Henson, the late enrollment push has led to full classrooms and a shortage of supplies and substitute teachers.

