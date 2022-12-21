Since the start of school in late August, Alturas Elementary School in Hailey has seen an rush of nearly new 60 students—most from South American countries such as Peru and Columbia.
Alturas Elementary is Blaine County School District’s dual immersion “magnet” school. Students are provided academic content in both Spanish and English. The staff work in teams of two to provide a 50:50 language model, cultivating bilingual and biliterate learners.
According to Principal Brad Henson, the late enrollment push has led to full classrooms and a shortage of supplies and substitute teachers.
“We have full classrooms, obviously, but I think the strain we are experiencing is what most schools are experiencing. We are having a hard time getting subs across the district, which is an after effect of COVID,” Henson said.
With enrollment now up to some 460 students, “we have less eyes on more kids,” Henson said.
“We are always scrambling to make sure that everybody is covered the best they can.”
Along with teachers and staff, many organizations and volunteers have come forward to support the school.
“We have great parent volunteers that come help in the classrooms, and we also have plenty of community partners that have helped us out,” Henson said. “Our social worker’s office at times was almost overwhelmed by the number of coats and shoes and gloves and backpacks that were donated to our school. The Blaine County Education Foundation, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, The Advocates and The Hunger Coalition have all done amazing things to support us in the community.”
All that help has allowed Alturas to give new students backpacks, winter clothes and boots—key for kids who are settling in for their first Idaho winter during the southern hemisphere’s summer months.
With student’s arriving from countries across South America, it can be difficult for school officials to reach parents who sometimes have little access to computers or cell phones and live with many family members, Henson said. Despite the challenges, Henson believes these families still look to Alturas as a place that can provide help and resources for the families and assist with difficult cultural transitions for their students.
“We continue to try and reach out. Most of these families recognize that we are a place they can find resources. Usually within a day or two we are able to reach these families,” Henson said. “Imagine being 8 and you move from your home country to a place that speaks English. This is a place where at least half of their day is in Spanish—I have 24-25 staff members who are fluent in Spanish. They have a community that they can reach out to here, as all of our students speak Spanish at some level. It’s a safe space for everyone.”
Henson says they use this model to help students efficiently learn a new language and integrate into a new culture, but the students themselves play a big part in Alturas’ success.
“These kids come to school every day and work hard,” Henson said. “Learning in itself is hard. Learning in a language that you are still learning is mind-boggling.
“Thinking about how these kids that have come to us from another country are coming and showing up—that’s a prime example of resiliency. Eventually, we will see them achieve great things.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In