Dozens of cheering Reclaim Idaho volunteers turned in more than 100,000 signatures for verification at the Idaho State Capitol on July 6 as part of their effort to place a $300 million education funding ballot initiative on November’s ballot.
Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville reiterated Wednesday that he thinks the volunteer-led initiative effort has exceeded the requirements to place an initiative on the ballot, which include collecting signatures from at least 6% of registered voters statewide (about 65,000 voters) and signatures from at least 6% of voters in 18 different legislative districts.
Mayville said the education funding initiative is necessary because Idaho legislators aren’t providing enough financial support to provide a quality education to every Idaho child.
“In recent decades, especially in the last 20 years, the majority of our legislators have failed to fulfill their obligation,” Mayville told a crowd of volunteers and supporters. “They let Idaho sink to 50th out of 50 states in funding for public schools.”
Mayville told the Idaho Capital Sun that county clerks have already completed the first phase of the signature verification process. Based on the counties’ certification, Mayville said more than 70,000 of the 100,000 signatures are valid and Reclaim Idaho volunteers met the 6% threshold in 20 different legislative districts, not just 18.
Now, Mayville said the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office will spend about 10 days or so conducting another signature verification. If the secretary of state verifies the signatures and certifies the ballot initiative, it will appear on Idahoans’ Nov. 8 ballot, likely as Proposition 1.
There are a number of reasons why individual signatures would not be certified as valid, including if the person who signed is not a registered voter or Idaho resident, if the writing or signature on the petition is illegible or if the address the person who signs writes down does not exactly match the registered voter’s address on file with the state.
A ballot initiative (like a referendum) is a form of direct democracy where the voters of Idaho — not state legislators — will decide whether or not to pass Reclaim Idaho’s education funding initiative.
Assuming the initiative is certified for the ballot, Idaho voters will decide whether to approve more than $300 million in public schools funding per year that will be paid for by increasing the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 8% and creating a new tax bracket at 10.925% for individuals making more than $250,000 per year or families making more than $500,000. The education funding initiative does not affect the sales tax rate or property taxes.
It would take a simple majority of voters to approve the ballot initiative. If it passes, individuals who make less than $250,000 and families who make less than $500,000 will not see a tax increase.
If the initiative is approved, the money could go toward increasing teacher pay, hiring more teachers, investing in programs such as music, art, career-technical education programs, classroom materials or textbooks and more.
Reclaim Idaho is the same nonprofit, nonpartisan organization behind the successful 2018 Medicaid expansion ballot initiative, which passed with 60.6% of the vote.
Idaho Capital Sun intern Mia Maldonado contributed to this report.
This story was originally published on idahocapitalsun.com.
