Alturas Elementary, a Dual Immersion school in Hailey, celebrated Día de los Niños—Children’s Day—with a parade on Thursday, April 30. After more than a month separated from students by the pandemic, some 60 teachers and staff loaded into 40 cars to make the slow drive north up Woodside Boulevard. Students and families from Gannett, Bellevue and Hailey lined the street to cheer. Fifth-grade teacher Kiley Hoefer helped organize the procession. “We were happy to see our families and hear their enthusiastic cheers, in both Spanish and in English,” she said.
