A single-vehicle crash reported around 10:15 a.m. Sunday brought down at least one power pole along East Fork Road, cutting power to over 400 homes in Hailey and Gimlet.
A half-mile stretch of East Fork Road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians as Idaho Power crews made repairs. Power was restored around 4 p.m., according to the Idaho Power outage map.
Contacted Sunday afternoon, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Specialist Holly Carter said she was not aware if the driver involved in this morning’s accident was injured. If that is the case, she said, the office will provide that information in a press release on Monday.
