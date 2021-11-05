After making five DUI arrests this past Halloween weekend, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is concerned about more intoxicated drivers getting behind the wheel.
According to Sheriff Steve Harkins, two out of the weekend’s five DUI arrests in Blaine County were felonies, with one connected to felony drug charges.
So far this year, Blaine County—with two full months left—has already seen as many DUI arrests as it did in all of 2020, Harkins said.
“We cannot stress this enough. Every time you get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking, you are risking your life or the life of someone else,” he stated in a Tuesday news release. “Whatever it takes, never drive impaired.”
Two charged with felony DUI
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by BCSO Deputy Dallas Faile, the weekend’s first felony arrest occurred in Ketchum around 1:47 a.m. Sunday morning when Faile observed 23-year-old Bellevue resident Kevin Cabrito turn out of the Village Market parking lot with his lights out. Cabrito’s white Dodge Ram truck pulled onto the sidewalk in a “quick jerking manner” when Faile initiated a traffic stop, the affidavit said. Cabrito subsequently failed a field sobriety test, the affidavit states, and Faile allegedly located marijuana in Cabrito’s car, a THC vape pen on his person and a bag of cocaine in his wallet.
Cabrito was charged with felony possession of a cocaine, misdemeanor possession of less than three ounces of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Monday in Magistrate Court and later released on a $750 bond.
Later, past 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, around 9:11 p.m., BCSO Deputy Justin Madrid initiated a traffic stop in Hailey near the Main and Myrtle intersection after observing a northbound vehicle “touching the double yellow line four times” within a five-to-eight block span, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit.
The driver, 35-year-old Rigby resident Karen Elizabeth Durand, displayed “red, glassy eyes,” “slurred, mumbled speech” and “slow and lethargic movement,” according to Madrid’s affidavit. Durand was subsequently arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence due to two previous felony DUI convictions, one in Blaine County in December 2016 and one in Madison County in September 2019.
Durand was also charged with misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol. She was arraigned Monday in Magistrate Court and is currently being held in the Blaine County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, court documents show. ￼
