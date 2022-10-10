The Hailey City Council will consider a request to rezone a one-acre lot on the northern edge of town from General Residential to Business on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The application comes from the Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust, which is looking to develop 910 North Main St.
The property sits at the intersection of Main Street and Cobblestone Lane, just west of the AmericInn hotel and south of the new L.L. Green's store off McKercher Boulevard.
Hailey leaders will also continue their discussion Tuesday as to how they might invest $500,000 into the construction, acquisition and preservation of affordable-housing stock.
The council previously approved the half-million-dollar commitment last month as part of the city’s "Housing Action Plan," which proposes the following options:
- Adopting an official “Housing Policy Statement” outlining housing goals.
- Building a strategic plan based on a needs assessment conducted by the Community Development Department.
- Issuing tax-exempt “Employer Notes,” or housing bonds between $120,000 and $150,000 that would allow the city to place an employee or employees in two- to three-bedroom units for the next 10 years.
- Buying up to two deed-restricted units for city of Hailey employees and working out a property management and oversight plan.
- Continuing to pass new zoning ordinances to promote a wider variety of dwelling types.
- Contributing $25,000 in seed money to Ketchum’s “Lease to Locals” program, and/or starting Hailey's own "Lease to Locals" program.
- Creating a $50,000 employee housing stipend for housing-burdened city employees, which would distribute up to $400 per month in rent assistance per qualified employee.
- Defining what a “healthy” balance between market-rate units and community-housing units would look like. (Community housing refers to units that are deed-restricted, rent-restricted or permanently restricted by the federal government.)
- Designing a program similar to the “InDEED” program in Vail, Colo., that would offer financial incentives to property owners in exchange for permanently restricting occupancy to locals.
- Partnering with the private sector and local housing organizations, like the ARCH Housing Trust, to brainstorm ways to increase housing stock.
