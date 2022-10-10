Hailey rezone

910 N. Main Street, labeled here as "Haven Armstrong Lot 1," sits directly across the street from Albertsons. 

 Courtesy Opal Engineering

The Hailey City Council will consider a request to rezone a one-acre lot on the northern edge of town from General Residential to Business on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The application comes from the Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust, which is looking to develop 910 North Main St. 

The property sits at the intersection of Main Street and Cobblestone Lane, just west of the AmericInn hotel and south of the new L.L. Green's store off McKercher Boulevard. 

