Warm Springs Road is closed after a plow truck hit a power pole near the Wood River YMCA in Ketchum, the city confirmed just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
At that time, no power outages had been reported in the area. But the lines were considered live, a worker on the scene told the Express earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are working to fix the pole and reopen the road, Ketchum spokeswoman Lisa Enourato told the Express.
The plow hit the pole around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Warm Springs Road, Enourato said.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Sun Valley Region through 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. By 4:30 p.m., the storm, which is forecast to extend into Friday, had already dropped 15 inches of snow on Sun Valley's Bald Mountain.
