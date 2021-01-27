Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.