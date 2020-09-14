The president’s eldest son and his partner are scheduled to attend a private event in Stanley on Tuesday night, according to the Trump campaign.

An online invitation for the reception and dinner featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle lists the price of a ticket at $2,800 per person, the maximum an individual can donate to a candidate committee per election.

The invite does not specify where exactly the event will be held or who is hosting it.

Tuesday’s dinner marks the second high-dollar fundraiser for the 2020 presidential nominees to take place in or near the Wood River Valley. In August of 2019, Democratic now-nominee Joe Biden spoke at a private event north of Ketchum, for which tickets also cost $2,800 a head.

