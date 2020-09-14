The president’s eldest son and his partner are scheduled to attend a private event in Stanley on Tuesday night, according to the Trump campaign.
An online invitation for the reception and dinner featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle lists the price of a ticket at $2,800 per person, the maximum an individual can donate to a candidate committee per election.
The invite does not specify where exactly the event will be held or who is hosting it.
Tuesday’s dinner marks the second high-dollar fundraiser for the 2020 presidential nominees to take place in or near the Wood River Valley. In August of 2019, Democratic now-nominee Joe Biden spoke at a private event north of Ketchum, for which tickets also cost $2,800 a head.
I am curious which individual is hosting this event. I am guessing it's David Boren the guy who trying to stop the legal trail easement across his property into Stanley. My guess he contacted Trump and Trump said "host an fundraiser for me and you will magically get the trail rerouted.
And when he drives through Ketchum I hope he drops a big chalupa in front of the Pioneer.🤠
I hope he drops it in front of the MtExpress!!!
No ticket needed to hear Kimberly 😁
Sound like Trump's campaign has burned through the Billion $$$$ already and needs $$$ to buy more Ferrari's, Yachts, and luxury property for his staff. "There's a sucker born every minute" attributed to B.T. Barnum.
Uh oh! Those with TDS have been triggered. Arm yourselves, citizens!
Maybe you should take you foot out of your mouth. Everything seem to be coming out of the other end with you.
Arms? The NRA will wash your rubles too.
Rubles accepted via Deutsche Bank.
"The invite does not specify where exactly the event will be held..." ...It would be fitting if it was at the snake pit...( ͠❛ ͜ʖ ͠❛ )
Biden 2020: Trump 10-20
