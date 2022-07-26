A black bear reportedly attacked and injured an off-leash dog in the East Fork area on Friday, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Conservation officers said that a woman was walking her approximately 120-pound Great Pyrenees dog near her home out East Fork on Friday when the pair encountered a black bear “at close proximity” on the trail.

The woman told officers that she slowly backed away from the bear, talking to it calmly—in line with recommended protocol—but her dog approached and engaged with the bear. The two animals “scuffled” and the Great Pyrenees suffered multiple bite puncture wounds that required veterinary care, Fish and Game said.

