A black bear reportedly attacked and injured an off-leash dog in the East Fork area on Friday, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Conservation officers said that a woman was walking her approximately 120-pound Great Pyrenees dog near her home out East Fork on Friday when the pair encountered a black bear “at close proximity” on the trail.
The woman told officers that she slowly backed away from the bear, talking to it calmly—in line with recommended protocol—but her dog approached and engaged with the bear. The two animals “scuffled” and the Great Pyrenees suffered multiple bite puncture wounds that required veterinary care, Fish and Game said.
“It is currently recovering from its wounds at home. The bear left the area, and it is unknown if it suffered any injuries,” the department stated.
The homeowner reported that the bear was about the same size as her dog. Fish and Game said that officers have no plan to trap the bear, as the encounter was not “the result of unsecured garbage in the neighborhoods, but rather a bear living in its natural habitat in close proximity to rural residential development.”
“When a bear or any wildlife has direct contact with an unleashed pet in wildlands, we tend to not take management actions against wildlife,” Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald stated. “In many situations, wildlife and pets, especially dogs, don’t mix, and can actually make an encounter rise to an attack or fight between the two. We don’t want that to happen. Dog owners should be aware that they are responsible for their pets and their actions when recreating on public land.”
Other residents in the East Fork neighborhood have recently reported seeing a bear and cubs in the area, Fish and Game said.
Regional Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson told the Express that bear attacks on dogs are uncommon, and it was unclear which animal had instigated the fight. ￼
