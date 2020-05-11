The Blaine County DMV will be opening its doors next Monday by appointment only.
To book an appointment for a transaction other than a registration or driver’s license renewal—both of which can be scheduled online—visit https://www.co.blaine.id.us/169/department-of-motor-vehicles. In order to minimize germ spread, customers need to wear a mask or face covering, sanitize their hands before approaching a window and bring their own pen. No more than two people per transaction will be allowed in the building, the DMV website states, and chairs in the waiting area will be spaced six feet apart to follow social-distancing protocol.
For questions on how to schedule an appointment, contact the DMV at 208-788-5538.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In