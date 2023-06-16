Now more than two months removed from Boise, District 26 lawmakers reflected on the hits—and lamented the misses—of the 2023 legislative session during a report to the Blaine County Commissioners on Tuesday that often focused on the state’s investment into education.
Reps. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, and Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, lauded the close passage of the “Idaho Launch” bills, which create a program championed by Gov. Brad Little to provide high school graduates with career training opportunities, ideally matching the workforce’s highest needs.
The first bill passed the House by a 36-34 vote, before a “trailer” Launch bill was added with tightened restrictions and additional data collection measures. The two Launch bills made it through the Senate by wider margins but not before a tense debate. The $80 million program will offer high school graduates up to $8,000 to attend community college or receive workforce training.
Nelsen called the new program “one of the neatest things happening in Idaho,” and applauded it for involving business leaders and giving new respect for vocational and technical career pathways.
Taylor called the last legislative session, which adjourned on April 6, “an incredibly wild ride,” during which he felt his colleagues did not spend enough time working on behalf of the people of Idaho and on things like infrastructure, but more than enough time on “letting people know who they can marry, who they can fall in love with, where they can go to the bathroom and what books they can and can’t read.”
“But what we did accomplish was phenomenal,” Taylor added, especially in the realm of public education. “We were able to keep public education funded in Idaho [in the face of] a clear effort to siphon money away from public education and put it into religious schools and private institutions.”
While there were significant efforts to push forward a system of vouchers and education savings accounts, neither passed, Taylor said, which he deemed a “very good” thing in that “money would have gone into peoples pockets and not necessarily into education.”
Nelsen said he was also not a fan of vouchers and the savings account.
“The bottom line is it puts public money into private religious schools,” he said.
Taylor noted that Little recently requested a full financial audit of the Empowering Parents education micro-grant program amid some red flags of inappropriate spending by grant recipients.
Another bill Taylor called “absolutely wonderful” will require all public schools to teach a financial literacy class to high school students.
Nelsen discussed the controversy regarding going back to funding public schools through the “average daily attendance” formula versus the “enrollment” calculation, which could “short public schools roughly $100 million.” He said there is hope the issue will see some resolution next session.
Tax relief, state surplus points of discussion
All three legislators also pointed to the $155 million property tax relief bill as a positive and much-needed measure of relief for property owners. “When we went into session we agreed we needed to do something about it,” Nelsen said.
Taylor said the issue may have to be re-addressed in two or three years given “diminishing returns,” but for now, Burns said primary homeowners should see about a 20 to 25% reduction or credit on their property tax bill. Another pot of money will provide relief to all property owners, he said. And, Burns made sure to note that there is no fault in the increased assessments, but rather the problem of “Idaho as now one of the most popular places to be in the nation.”
Taylor said he would have liked to see legislation passed allowing adults to purchase wine and beer in movie theaters while sitting with their kids, and a system of providing undocumented workers with a restricted driver’s license.
“Another that won’t ever happen under the current administration,” Taylor said, is the passage of a medical marijuana bill. “We know the current governor said as long as he’s in there he will never sign anything like that, but we can start laying the groundwork.”
Taylor mentioned a lawsuit won by Idaho Power and Avista Utilities against the Idaho State Tax Commission that will put counties in which the companies operate “on the hook for about $10 million in over-taxation,” and about $150,000 in Blaine County.
Asked about transportation projects, Burns said “By the end of the year we will have a four-way stop at Ohio Gulch.” The Idaho Department of Transportation has approved and funded the addition of a traffic signal at state Highway 75 and Ohio Gulch, construction on which may begin as early as this summer.
He also reported success in working about two-thirds of the way through a backlog of bridge inspections and repairs, which will end with “all bridges in the state being rated at least as fair.”
Nelsen pointed to “landmark” decisions on how to spend a $1.2 billion state surplus, some of which he said county and city governments will be able to utilize for upgrades to roads, bridges, and sewer and water systems.
County asks for EMS benefits, building codes
Commissioner Chair Muffy Davis requested that lawmakers continue to push for getting EMS supervisors and managers the same benefits as dispatchers.
“It’s very important here for us to retain emergency service supervisors,” she said.
Davis also encouraged continued work on energy efficiency building codes, which in 2022 were locked statewide to 2018 standards in order to “level the playing field,” Burns said, quoting the original bill’s sponsor, Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay.
House Bill 287 passed in the 2023 eliminating a “grandfather clause” which had allowed Blaine County to keep their stricter energy efficiency codes in place.
Burns acknowledged the legislation was not something he was pleased about and ensured Davis he would continue to work toward a solution that would not leave the county’s codes “woefully out of date.”
The next legislative session is scheduled for January 2024, though a rule change now allows 60% of lawmakers to call the branch into a special session. The governor can also make the call back for an extraordinary session. ￼
