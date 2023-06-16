Now more than two months removed from Boise, District 26 lawmakers reflected on the hits—and lamented the misses—of the 2023 legislative session during a report to the Blaine County Commissioners on Tuesday that often focused on the state’s investment into education.

Reps. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, and Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, and Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, lauded the close passage of the “Idaho Launch” bills, which create a program championed by Gov. Brad Little to provide high school graduates with career training opportunities, ideally matching the workforce’s highest needs.

The first bill passed the House by a 36-34 vote, before a “trailer” Launch bill was added with tightened restrictions and additional data collection measures. The two Launch bills made it through the Senate by wider margins but not before a tense debate. The $80 million program will offer high school graduates up to $8,000 to attend community college or receive workforce training.

