The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office closed the book on the 2022 midterm elections last week, finalizing statewide votes—and wrapping up two tight legislative races in state District 26.
On Monday, it appeared the losing candidates are content to leave it that way.
Republican Mike Pohanka and Democrat Ned Burns ended their race nearly neck and neck for House Seat A of District 26—separated by just 37 votes in favor of Burns. In the race for Seat B, Republican Jack Nelsen beat Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald by 84 votes.
This week, both Metzler Fitzgerald and Pohanka told the Express that they will not be seeking a recount, despite the close final tally.
Both candidates cited the high cost of a recount and their trust in the system as reasons they will not seek to revisit the ballots.
“I’m a conservative and I believe in responsible economics. I don’t believe in throwing money into a barrel and burning it to try and find 37 votes,” Pohanka said. “I trust the system that has been put in place, and will not be seeking a recount.”
Metzler Fitzgerald told the Express that she didn’t see a recount as “a good investment of my supporter’s time and money.”
“We will continue to put action and meaning behind the phrase ‘public service’ and look toward the 2024 election cycle,” she said.
According to state statute, a losing candidate may request a recount for a race in which the difference in votes cast for that candidate and the winning candidate is less than or equal to 0.1% of the total votes cast for the office, or five votes, whichever is greater.
Neither District 26 House race met that criteria, though they were close. Burns beat Pohanka 50.1% to 49.9%; Nelsen beat Metzler Fitzgerald 50.2% to 49.8%.
Despite Nelsen’s eventual victory, the night of Nov. 8 had concluded with reports from the state that Fitzgerald had received 383 more votes than her opponent. According to a Facebook post by Fitzgerald, she had applied for keys and a parking pass to the Idaho State Capitol and received a congratulatory call from her opponent.
The next morning, though, Jerome County election officials discovered that the state neglected to include early votes from the county in its election night tallies. Those ballots amounted to 694 votes in the House Seat B race—580 for Nelsen and 114 for Metzler Fitzgerald. They were enough to give Nelsen the unofficial win. Canvases by county commissioners in Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine Counties, as well as state-level reconciliation, later confirmed his victory.
In an interview this week, the Jerome County Elections Office told the Express that there had been more than 100 undervotes—ballots not counted because of an unclear marking by the voter—in each of the House races. For Seat A, Jerome had reported 109 undervotes, approaching 0.7% of all ballots cast in the race districtwide. Jerome counted 162 undervotes in Seat B, roughly 1% of all ballots.
The number of undervotes from Blaine and Lincoln counties were not available by press time Tuesday.
Nelsen will take the seat of Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who was moved out of the district during Idaho’s ten-year redistricting process. His win means Republicans gain one seat in the statehouse, with 59 Republicans in the Legislature and 28 in the Senate, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
New-look District 26 makes its picks for office
November’s midterm was the District 26’s first election since its redistricting in February 2022, which saw the merger of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties into one district.
The majority of the midterm elections outlined the political and cultural differences from the tourism-oriented northern portion of District 26 and the agrarian southern portions of the district.
Jerome and Lincoln Counties experienced complete Republican sweeps in their contested elections, highlighted by GOP majorities in races for governor, lieutenant governor, House, Senate and attorney general. The opposite was true in Blaine County, where each of the contested elections went to the Democrat.
While Gov. Brad Little cruised to reelection across the state, he found difficulty in Blaine County. Locally, his opponent, Democrat Stephen Heidt, received 5,149 votes to Little’s 4,022 votes. He soundly won the southern counties of the district.
Ammon Bundy, another conservative candidate for governor running as an independent, earned over 20% of the total vote in the southern portions of District 26. Bundy—who rose to prominence through a pair standoffs with federal authorities in Nevada and Oregon—earned 22.1% of Lincoln County’s and 21.6% of Jerome County’s total gubernatorial votes. In Blaine, he received just 4%, with the highest percentage of votes in Blaine County for Bundy were found in the southernmost precincts in Carey and Gannet/Picabo.
While both House races were seperated by less than 100 votes, Hailey Democrat Ron C. Taylor won District 26’s Senate seat with a bit more breathing room. Taylor defeated District 25 Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, 8,117 to 7,604, a 51.6% to 48.4% edge.
Taylor trounced Lickley in Blaine County, picking up nearly 7,000 of his 8,117 votes in his home territory. But, he found difficulty further south: Taylor received just 18% of the vote in Jerome County and 24% in Lincoln County. ￼
They found more votes? And flipped the outcome? Sounds familiar. My question is why don’t the “losers” care enough to pursue a recount? They trust the system? It’s not “worth it” financially? To whom? I’m sure the constituents would say otherwise. What rot.
