Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, left, and Jack Nelsen.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office closed the book on the 2022 midterm elections last week, finalizing statewide votes—and wrapping up two tight legislative races in state District 26.

On Monday, it appeared the losing candidates are content to leave it that way.

Republican Mike Pohanka and Democrat Ned Burns ended their race nearly neck and neck for House Seat A of District 26—separated by just 37 votes in favor of Burns. In the race for Seat B, Republican Jack Nelsen beat Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald by 84 votes.

