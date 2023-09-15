Orange-stained ditch water that state officials observed seeping up from the ground along East Fork Road this past spring was contaminated with more than 880 times the federally recommended maximum arsenic concentration and 3,700 times the recommended maximum manganese concentration, according to April sampling results released by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality last week.
The DEQ previously attributed the cause of the fluorescent ditch water to winter snowmelt and spring precipitation, which caused a private pond along the road to overflow onto an adjacent, capped-off pile of mine tailings. The snowmelt saturated the underlying mine waste, which leached iron oxide residue and other heavy metals up from the ground to low points along the road and around the tailings pile, the agency said.
The Triumph Mine’s “upper” and “lower” tailings piles—located across the road from the main mine tunnel—sit on property owned by the Idaho Department of Lands. In the late 1990s, the piles were flattened and graded, covered with a clay seal and six inches of clean soil, and seeded with native grasses in accordance with a state-led remediation plan.
However, there are tailings all through Triumph with contamination that wasn’t removed during the initial 1998 cleanup, according to the DEQ.
On Sept. 7, the agency shared that standing water collected in April from two spots about 5.5 miles up East Fork Road showed concentrations of 0.07 mg/L lead, 8.52 mg/L arsenic, 95.4 mg/L iron, and 104 mg/L manganese. Those levels exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s human-health water quality criteria by five times (lead), 882 times (arsenic), 2,300 times (iron) and 3,720 times (manganese), according to the agency.
“As shown in the attached map, the results of these opportunistic samples show elevated levels of key constituents of concern, including arsenic and lead,” the DEQ stated in a report accompanying report. “While the water is no longer present at the sampled sites, the results indicate that the remaining sediments may present a risk to human health and the environment. It is recommended to avoid contact with the water, when present, and the impacted sediments.”
The report went on to state that the orange-stained water was “not hydraulically connected” to the nearby East Fork Big Wood River, and “was observed to dissipate into the subsurface near a grove of aspen trees … or within the (tailings pile) drainage basin.”
Josh Johnson, Central Idaho director for the Idaho Conservation League, challenged that claim. In April, he said he walked around the area with DEQ staff and observed water actively discharging into the river.
“Clearly there are still pathways for water and snowmelt to percolate into the tailings pile and interact with tailings, which we know is nasty stuff, and make its way back out into the wetlands. The exact amount of arsenic, or other metals, in there isn’t as important to me as the presence of it itself,” he said. “Unfortunately, Triumph is the gift that keeps on giving, reminding us that we need to make sure mining companies are held accountable.”
The DEQ is “working with an environmental contractor to develop and implement a plan to eliminate potential exposures to the water and impacted sediments,” the report stated. “Additionally, DEQ and the contractor will assess options to limit standing water around the lower tailings pile in the future.”
Sampling of groundwater that was drawn from a well about 200 feet from the river showed concentrations of 366 mg/L manganese—about 7,320 times the federally acceptable manganese level— according to a map sent to the Mountain Express by DEQ Project Coordinator Michael Hahn on Sept. 7.
The well that collected that groundwater was one of 18 installed this past fall on both sides of East Fork Road throughout the wetland area on the south side of the road within mine waste rock on the upper and lower tailings pile, Hahn said. The wells are part of a DEQ plan to better understand how and where contaminated water is flowing, and where exactly contaminants are coming from. Between 2020 and 2022, $3 million was transferred from the state’s Water Pollution Control Fund to the Triumph Remediation Fund. Out of that total, about $1.5 million has been allocated to well installation costs.
Hahn said that his department plans to collect data from the 18 new groundwater wells for the next two years. Monitoring has only been conducted in several of those locations in November 2022, January 2023, and April 2023, he said.
“We will use the results of this monitoring plan and other information to identify needs for additional remediation activities, which is yet to be determined,” Hahn said.
Hahn also referred the Express to recent groundwater-quality results from two community wells, which supply water to most Triumph residents. Those readings showed negligible lead, arsenic and manganese concentrations but elevated sulfate and dissolved solids readings.
The jury is still out on health effects from drinking water with high total dissolved solids, the agency says; as for high sulfates, health effects are limited to “diarrhea and dehydration,” but mainly affects people who are not accustomed to drinking the well water.
Manganese, arsenic and lead, however, have more serious effects.
“Too much manganese can harm the nervous system, resulting in behavioral changes and other nervous system effects including tremors and shaking,” the DEQ states on its website. “Some studies have shown that consumption of manganese above the recommended concentrations during early childhood may also have effects on learning and behavior.”
Arsenic is also tied to neurological issues, as well as “cardiovascular disease, diabetes, skin changes … and various forms of cancer,” according to the DEQ.
As for lead, “there is no safe concentration,” and exposure to the element “causes learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and slow growth.”
“Lead poses a risk to adults by causing memory loss, irritability, high-blood pressure, and muscle or joint pain,” the DEQ states.
Dr. Johnnye Lewis, a research professor and the founding director of the UNM METALS Superfund Research Program, took a look at the increase in contaminant release between November 2022 and April 2023.
“When you get orders of magnitude above drinking water standards, you generally have concerns,” Lewis wrote in a Thursday email.
She noted that there are “many uncertainties regarding human exposure and toxicity” because “the mixture of metals are something that is always hard to predict response to,” but toxicity to plants, fish and wildlife is clearer.
“To the extent that people utilize the river for dietary resources like fish or plants with roots in contact with surrounding soils, or that livestock and wildlife graze the forage along the banks, this could definitely be problematic,” Lewis wrote. “Of course, (I) would also want to know about the accumulation in the soils in contact with the water longer term.”
(1) comment
finally something good to drink
