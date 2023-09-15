Triumph water

Water appeared orange running by East Fork Road in Triumph in May.

Orange-stained ditch water that state officials observed seeping up from the ground along East Fork Road this past spring was contaminated with more than 880 times the federally recommended maximum arsenic concentration and 3,700 times the recommended maximum manganese concentration, according to April sampling results released by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality last week.

The DEQ previously attributed the cause of the fluorescent ditch water to winter snowmelt and spring precipitation, which caused a private pond along the road to overflow onto an adjacent, capped-off pile of mine tailings. The snowmelt saturated the underlying mine waste, which leached iron oxide residue and other heavy metals up from the ground to low points along the road and around the tailings pile, the agency said.

The Triumph Mine’s “upper” and “lower” tailings piles—located across the road from the main mine tunnel—sit on property owned by the Idaho Department of Lands. In the late 1990s, the piles were flattened and graded, covered with a clay seal and six inches of clean soil, and seeded with native grasses in accordance with a state-led remediation plan.

