The air in Blaine County is currently classified as a "moderate" health risk, according to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, as smoke appears to shroud much of the Wood River Valley.
Air at the Ketchum monitoring station deteriorated to that classification throughout the day on Wednesday, landing in the high end of the "Yellow" or "Moderate" particulate classification by Wednesday evening. That makes it borderline unhealthy for some groups, including children, the elderly and those with heart or lung conditions.
The DEQ forecasts the air quality to be "good" tomorrow, but it also forecast it to be "good" today. Small shifts in atmospheric conditions can result in big changes in air quality, especially as fires continue to burn throughout the the west.
The DEQ could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
