The Idaho Department of Labor is warning Idahoans to be alert for a text-messaging scam involving unemployment insurance claims.
Individual personal information has been compromised, hacked or breached by fraudsters in a large-scale nationwide scam involving fake texts about unemployment insurance, the department stated in a news release.
“If you receive a text with a link regarding unemployment insurance, disregard the text and do not click on the link,” the department stated. “A fraudster has obtained—or stolen—your telephone number and is most likely using it to access unemployment benefits and steal your personal information.”
The fake texts state that the person’s Idaho unemployment insurance claim is on hold for verification and instructs them to click on a link to reactivate their benefits. The text should be deleted immediately, the department stated.
People who have already received the text and clicked on the link should call an unemployment insurance claim specialist at 208-332-8942 for further instruction, the department stated. People can also alert the department by filling out a form at labor.idaho.gov/ReportIDTheft.
The state’s unemployment insurance system has not been hacked, nor has there been a data breach.
“Please be aware that the Idaho Department of Labor does not communicate with claimants via text currently,” the department stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In