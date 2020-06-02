A peaceful protest in response to the recent police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black Americans is planned for 6:30 p.m. tonight along Main Streets in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue.
Organized by The Alliance of Idaho, the demonstration is intended to campaign "against systemic racism in solidarity with protests happening around the country," according to Alliance co-founder Sarah Sentilles.
Attendees are advised to wear masks and keep six feet apart, the Alliance stated.
At 6:45 p.m., participants will kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds—the length of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck on May 25, killing him.
According to Patty Tobin, co-founder of the Alliance, the protest was planned yesterday morning, after several friends gathered to talk about the brutal video showing the death of Floyd. Because of her affiliation with the Alliance, Tobin offered to help organize tonight’s protest after one friend wanted to do something, “reverential.”
By Monday afternoon, the protest planning had taken on other aspects, as text messages were shared publicly and on social media.
“It kind of began to become its own thing,” Tobin said.
Regardless, Tobin hopes the focus on tonight’s demonstration is peace and community support. In addition, the structure of the protest will allow for social distancing and for residents to stay in their own communities for the most part. Organizers also encourage everyone to wear a mask, disperse on sidewalks and be cognizant of the current pandemic.
“I want this to be supportive,” Tobin said.
Hailey Police Chief Steve England said in a Monday Facebook post that officers will be present during tonight’s demonstration to ensure peace. The city will be patrolled not as a “show of authority,” he said, “but as a sign of protection—protection of our city’s residents and visitors, its businesses, its overall infrastructure and most importantly, the safety of those peacefully protesting.”
England said his department is “confident” that protesters will assemble peacefully.
“HPD is looking forward to partnering with those attending this…by keeping the peace and giving you peace of mind that we have your back during these difficult times,” he said.
This is typical of the fraudulent misuse of tax exempt money! Fraudulent NPO's including churches are contributing greatly to social decay and the VIOLENCE we witness today!
Go ahead and use this as an excuse to have a party, liberals. This is nothing more than a Biden rally...if you know who he is.
'Floyd had landed five years behind bars in 2009 for an assault and robbery two years earlier, and before that, had been convicted of charges ranging from theft with a firearm to drugs, the Daily Mail reported.'
You liberals really want to rally around this one?
Its a Biden rally plain and simple . So the no gatherings of more than 50 rule is safe !
How ironic that The Alliance of Idaho, an illegal immigrant advocacy group, is putting this together when the policies they promote are detrimental to African Americans.
This doesn't make any sense, you cancel every other type of gathering and all of a sudden throw this in the mix ? The cops shoot more white people every year than they shoot black people. Somewhere around 1000 each year get shot by the police, that number is very small for how big this country is. With all the looting around the country with these PEACEFULL gatherings, this is a stupid idea.
Woke liberals once again making sure the WRV participates in national politics. It will be just as impressive as the 10 people with pink hats yelling in the town square about President Trump's election.
Thank you for organizing and publicizing. We need a chance to come together and share our immense grief at our culture of racism - the deep seated and long established problem as well as its most recent manifestations.
Bring grandpa...bring grandma...bring the kids...and don't forget to the lawn chairs. This may be your only chance to see an parade this year.
well, if you say it that way, I'll be there
