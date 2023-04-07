Mountain lion

A young mountain lion appeared unbothered by activity in East Hailey on Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

This juvenile mountain lion was photographed relaxing on a tree branch in East Hailey on Sunday, April 3, seemingly undeterred by the homeowner’s efforts to haze it away with an airhorn and other objects.

According to the homeowner, who asked that their name not be used in print, the lion had been frequenting their backyard for the past week, accompanied by another yearling and larger adult. Between Thursday and Sunday, one or both of the young cougars reportedly killed at least five domestic birds in the area.

One day after this photo was snapped, an Express reporter met with the homeowner and from their residence observed the pair of young lions sprawled on top of a backyard shed, paws draped over the edge of the roof.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments