This juvenile mountain lion was photographed relaxing on a tree branch in East Hailey on Sunday, April 3, seemingly undeterred by the homeowner’s efforts to haze it away with an airhorn and other objects.
According to the homeowner, who asked that their name not be used in print, the lion had been frequenting their backyard for the past week, accompanied by another yearling and larger adult. Between Thursday and Sunday, one or both of the young cougars reportedly killed at least five domestic birds in the area.
One day after this photo was snapped, an Express reporter met with the homeowner and from their residence observed the pair of young lions sprawled on top of a backyard shed, paws draped over the edge of the roof.
At some point, the pair—unbothered by passing cars—stretched, decided naptime was up, and bounded along a snowbank towards Quigley Road, where three children were walking nearby. When asked, the children said that they were aware of the lions, and found them “adorable.”
According to Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson, any daytime strolls or naps out in the open is concerning—not the secretive, nighttime behavior typically displayed by lions—and residents should be aware that approaching the animals could easily turn into a conflict situation.
“These incidents and encounters with lions are increasing. It is not desirable for lions to live in and around neighborhood homes, especially when lions do not flee when encountering people,” he stated in a March 21 press release.
Between October 2022 and mid-March, the Magic Valley Region Office received 85 calls about mountain lions in the Wood River Valley, a majority of those calls coming from Hailey residents, according to Thompson.
Due to public safety concerns, the department euthanized two other mountain lions in the Deerfield area on March 17 and March 21—a mother and a yearling—but was unable to trap the third yearling.
“As wildlife biologists, we dedicate our careers to managing healthy and robust wildlife populations, and the last thing we want to do is euthanize an animal,” Magic Valley Regional Supervisor Craig White stated at the time. ￼
