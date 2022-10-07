Ketchum officials on Monday expressed a willingness to expand the city’s nearly $1 million-per-year Lease to Locals housing program beyond city limits, citing an uptick in homelessness fueled by a long-running shortage of affordable housing.

An estimated 20 to 40 local families in the Wood River Valley have recently become homeless and around 100 families have lost their homes but are in temporary living situations, Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly told council members Monday.

The good news, according to Colin Frolich—CEO of Truckee, California-based rental platform Landing Locals—is that the rollout of Ketchum’s new Lease to Locals program has already helped housing affordability.

ejonesejones@mtexpress.com">@mtexpress.com

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments