Ketchum officials on Monday expressed a willingness to expand the city’s nearly $1 million-per-year Lease to Locals housing program beyond city limits, citing an uptick in homelessness fueled by a long-running shortage of affordable housing.
An estimated 20 to 40 local families in the Wood River Valley have recently become homeless and around 100 families have lost their homes but are in temporary living situations, Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly told council members Monday.
The good news, according to Colin Frolich—CEO of Truckee, California-based rental platform Landing Locals—is that the rollout of Ketchum’s new Lease to Locals program has already helped housing affordability.
The program, administered by Landing Locals for $75,000 per month, officially launched in Ketchum on Oct. 1. So far, three leases have been signed and eight locals have been housed within city limits, Frolich reported to the Hailey City Council on Wednesday.
Frolich, an ex-Airbnb executive, founded Landing Locals in 2020 to ease pandemic-exacerbated housing shortages in Western resort communities. The business model is simple: paying homeowners to rent out their homes for five months or more, thus converting empty or underutilized housing stock to longer-term rentals.
The rules are relatively straightforward. Leases can be seasonal—five to 11 months—or over one year, but rents must be capped at $3,500 per month. In order to be licensed, a property must not have been rented long-term in the past 12 months—a means to discourage the eviction of current tenants. Tenants must also work at least 20 hours per week locally and make under $77,552 per year, or 120% of Blaine County’s area median income, Frolich said.
In addition to Truckee, which served as the “pilot” city for the incentive program, North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe in California, and Summit County, Colorado, have contracted with Landing Locals to administer housing.
“Truckee had a similar situation to the Wood River Valley with an influx of people coming into its beautiful mountain town,” Frolich said Wednesday. “The [company] was an emergency response initially—‘Oh my gosh, we need to stop the bleeding’—to add some housing in a crazy real estate environment.”
In Ketchum, incentive amounts vary based on the length of lease and number of locals housed, maxing out at $18,000 per property. A homeowner looking to rent to one local for five to 11 months will receive a one-time check of $2,000, with $4,000 for two locals, $6,000 for three and $8,000 for four.
Make that lease long-term—one year or more—and they’ll receive $4,500 for housing a single qualifying tenant, $9,000 for two, $13,500 for three and $18,000 for four.
Frolich said around 100 homeowners in California and Colorado have received payments totaling $500,000 through the Lease to Locals program since 2020, and 220 locals have found housing.
Lease to Locals has also become a “stepping stone” for homeowners who were previously on the fence about entering the long-term rental market, he added.
“Of course some will go back to what they were doing before,” he said. “Our estimation was at least half of the homes enrolled would stay as long-term rentals, and that has held up. This is tried and true and proven to work well.”
Around 29 more homeowners in the north Wood River Valley and six in Hailey have expressed interest in signing up for the program, he added.
Of those 29 leads, however, several have come from within Sun Valley city limits, according to Connelly. That led to a debate among Ketchum council members on Monday as to whether the city should provide incentive money for Sun Valley homeowners or seek funding from other municipalities.
Connelly noted that deciding not to fund rental opportunities outside Ketchum proper could lead to confusion.
“We could have someone [from Sun Valley] going to [Landing Locals] thinking they can participate, and then [Landing Locals] thinks they’re able to participate, and then we have to come back and say, ‘We’re not spending money on those households,’” she said.
Monday’s discussion ultimately led to an agreement to fund the incentive money for the first five eligible properties in Sun Valley, a suggestion from Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw to demonstrate the success of Lease to Locals.
“Once we demonstrate a couple of ‘wins,’ then we might be able to transfer some of the financial obligation over to Sun Valley,” he said.
Council members Courtney Hamilton and Jim Slanez were a bit more hesitant to expand the program beyond Ketchum city limits.
“My concern is that we put money towards Sun Valley, and then Sun Valley comes online and only spends money on themselves, and there is nothing left for Ketchum,” Hamilton said.
“Should our first priority be filling all of the available rooms in Ketchum?” Slanetz asked.
Hamilton also said she didn’t want to send the wrong message to Sun Valley and Hailey.
“If by [funding this] we are telling Sun Valley that we are willing to pay for this whole thing, then we’re hampering the bigger bucket,” she said.
Bradshaw said he still considered housing Ketchum employees in Sun Valley a win.
“If someone finds a place that works for them and it fits their rent needs and we can pull the trigger on it, even if it’s outside Ketchum, it’s a bird in the hand,” he said.
Councilwoman Amanda Breen also said she would rather house people right away, regardless of location.
“As much as I would love to give [Sun Valley] the opportunity to act first, I don’t want to play this game of hot potato,” she said.
Councilman Michael David agreed that there were too many people in “precarious” housing situations to turn down interest from Sun Valley homeowners.
“I think we need to not wait for Sun Valley. ... We need to get moving on this, and hope that [Sun Valley] will do the right thing eventually,” he said. “The map doesn’t matter right now. We need houses.”
On Oct. 26, Ketchum will host a meeting between leaders and city planners across the valley to get on the same page about funding, Bradshaw said.
Hailey also addresses housing shortage
The Hailey City Council has discussed contributing $25,000 in seed money toward Ketchum’s program, but has not made a commitment.
“How I understood it is that … [Sun Valley and Hailey] would jump in and help. That was what was expressed to us, and I feel like [the situation has] diverged from that original interpretation,” Slanetz said.
On Wednesday, Hailey council members gathered to discuss the possibility of implementing a Lease to Locals program tailored to its rental market. The Sun Valley and Bellevue city councils are expected to hold similar discussions this month.
Frolich told the Hailey council that he saw good cause to roll out the program in the south valley. To start, he said, nearly one-quarter, or 910, of Hailey’s approximately 3,970 housing units are second homes or vacant investment properties.
Comparatively, 2,364 of Ketchum’s approximately 3,560 housing units—or 66%—sit vacant for most or all of the year, and overall in Blaine County, at least 7,200 out of 15,500 units, or 46%, are vacant, he noted.
Frolich added that of Hailey’s 550 or so units in the construction pipeline, very few are actually deed restricted or allocated specifically for locals. The Lease to Locals program could serve as a short-term intervention to not only increase housing supply, but also make rent more affordable as residents wait for more projects to come online and hopefully bring down costs, he said.
“I’d suggest coming in at $100,000 to have a runway for the program for the next several months,” he said. “But are you willing and wanting to invest part of your budget on trying this?”
Frolich said Hailey could also decide on a lower incentive budget of $50,000, though that would provide only enough “grant money” to house 12 locals as opposed to 24 with a $100,000 budget.
Hailey council members agreed that if the city did adopt the program, incentive or “grant” payments should be half of Ketchum’s: $1,000 for a one-bedroom seasonal rental and $2,500 for a one-bedroom long-term rental.
Council President Kaz Thea advocated for a “wait and see” approach.
“We have such limited funds. My gut says I would like to wait and see how this goes in Ketchum and get feedback from people in the program, and see if they are hooked,” she said.
“I’m definitely interested to see how it plays out, what it’s going to do,” Councilman Juan Martinez agreed. “But, does this shake the real estate market enough to get what we’re hoping out of this?”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said she understood why Ketchum was pursuing the program due to its high 66% vacancy rate, but had other ideas for Hailey.
“I actually kind of find this really disgusting, to be honest with you, that we’re trying to incentivize people who don’t need money to list their [homes]. But I also understand the other side, that we’re feeling a [shortage],” she said. “If money was unlimited, I’d say go for it.”
Husbands instead suggested issuing tax-exempt “employer notes,” or housing bonds, between $120,000 and $150,000 that would allow Hailey to place an employee or employees in two- to three-bedroom units for the next 10 years.
Thea said she backed that plan.
“I’d rather our money go more directly to people living and working in Hailey,” she said. ￼
