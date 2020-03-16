The College of Southern Idaho's Blaine County Center and three private or charter K-12 schools in the area are temporarily closing their doors after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Blaine County.
The Sage School and Syringa Mountain School have announced they will close until Monday, April 6. All Blaine County School District schools and facilities will also be closed until then, the district said this past weekend.
The Sun Valley Community School, which has closed its dorms, plans to have students work remotely this week, Head of School Ben Pettit told the Idaho Mountain Express. Faculty and staff are working from home Monday and Tuesday to plan for the remote learning system, which will begin Wednesday. The school plans to decide around the end of the month whether to continue remote learning or bring students back to campus after their spring break, which begins March 23 and goes through April 5.
The CSI Blaine County Center, which shares a building with the School District, is closed until further notice, the college said in a statement Saturday.
The local school closures follow announcements Saturday that two confirmed cases of coronavirus had been found in Blaine County. The first patient, a woman in her 50s who had recently traveled out of state, displayed mild to moderate symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized, public health officials said. The second patient, a woman in her 70s, was hospitalized and recovering as of Saturday.
“Given the virulence of COVID-19 and the fact [that] no-one has immunity, we do not want to inadvertently spread the virus,” the Syringa Mountain School said in a letter to parents on Saturday.
Nancy Linscott, office manager at The Sage School, told the Idaho Mountain Express that the school decided to temporarily close to give faculty time to prepare for various COVID-19 scenarios that could unfold locally.
There were five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Idaho as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In