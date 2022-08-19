Dry Creek Fire

The Dry Creek brush fire was discovered just outside Carey on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A large brush fire sparked in tall grass Tuesday afternoon along Dry Creek in southern Blaine County, threatening farms and homes in the vicinity.

The Dry Creek Fire was detected around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Holly Farms, about four miles northwest of the Blaine County Fairgrounds, according to mapping by the federal Great Basin Coordination Center.

It was estimated at 300 acres early Tuesday evening and 654 acres Wednesday evening, the Bureau of Land Management reported.

Alpine Lake Fire

The Alpine Lake Fire prompted the Forest Service to order a large “Type 1” helicopter, pictured here, and close off access to Sawtooth, Alpine and Goat Lakes via the Iron Creek and Alpine Way trailheads.

