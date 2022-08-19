The Alpine Lake Fire prompted the Forest Service to order a large “Type 1” helicopter, pictured here, and close off access to Sawtooth, Alpine and Goat Lakes via the Iron Creek and Alpine Way trailheads.
A large brush fire sparked in tall grass Tuesday afternoon along Dry Creek in southern Blaine County, threatening farms and homes in the vicinity.
The Dry Creek Fire was detected around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Holly Farms, about four miles northwest of the Blaine County Fairgrounds, according to mapping by the federal Great Basin Coordination Center.
It was estimated at 300 acres early Tuesday evening and 654 acres Wednesday evening, the Bureau of Land Management reported.
The fire’s cause is currently undetermined, the BLM stated.
Thirty firefighters from Carey Rural Fire & Rescue and the BLM Twin Falls District office assumed command of the fire on Tuesday, the agency said. The BLM reported that six fire engines, a fire dozer, a water tender truck and “multiple” aircraft were also assigned to the blaze Tuesday.
Traffic on Dry Creek Road was temporarily stopped Tuesday afternoon to allow the emergency vehicles through, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications.
The BLM reported that crews on Tuesday conducted a back burn—a deliberate, supervised counter-fire ignited in front of the active fire front to burn off combustible fuels and prevent future fire spread.
The agency said it expects to have the fire fully subdued by Friday evening. As of press time Thursday, the fire was fully contained within dozer lines.
Other fire news:
• A new wildfire was detected 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near Three Island Lake in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, about 9 miles northwest of Alturas Lake. Its cause is unknown, according to the Great Basin Coordination Center. The Three Island Lake Fire was estimated at less than one acre on Thursday.
• The Alpine Lake Fire—detected around 5:30 p.m. Sunday—is burning about 6 miles southwest of Stanley in the Sawtooth Wilderness near Alpine Lake. The fire held steady at 44 acres Tuesday and Wednesday without any significant overnight growth and grew to 61 acres Thursday, the BLM said. Sixty-five firefighters, including two hotshot crews and a “Type 1” helicopter crew, had contained 5% of the fire perimeter Thursday. Its cause remains unknown.
• The 390-acre Ross Fork lightning fire continues to burn about 8 miles southwest of Alturas Lake near the confluence of the Main Ross Fork, North Fork Ross Fork and South Fork Ross Fork. On Wednesday, six smokejumpers assigned to the fire were forced to disengage “due to steep inaccessible terrain, potential for falling trees and rolling debris and the inability to safely suppress the fire,” the Sawtooth National Forest reported. The incident was first detected by satellite around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It continues to push east toward Gold Run Creek, but should slow with cooler, wetter weather on the way, the Forest Service said. ￼
"Cause unknown" - almost always a nod to human-caused. Do your part folks, if you can't touch the ashes, it's not safe to leave. And it's not a bad idea to gently remind neighboring campers to make sure their fires are dead out, and/or check their fire pits even after they have left. The more eyes and attention we can give to this, the better. These small actions can end up saving millions ($,acres, trees, lives).
