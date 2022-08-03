Firefighters have cut a thick east-to-west fire containment line through a heavily wooded section of the Salmon-Challis National Forest to keep the Moose Fire from spreading to Salmon. The fuel break—resembling a ski run—expands on an existing line built last summer to contain the 20,000-acre Mud Lick Fire.
While firefighters battling the Moose Fire near Salmon made notable headway on control lines over the weekend—containing about a quarter of the fire perimeter, up from 15% on Friday—the fire grew by about 12,000 acres amid critically hot, windy conditions.
The Moose Fire ignited July 17 at the crook of the Main Salmon and North Fork Salmon River and currently spans east-west from the unincorporated town of Carmen along Highway 93 to the unincorporated community of Shoup.
The wildfire was mapped at 43,230 acres Friday morning, around 56,000 acres on Monday morning and just over 58,000 acres on Tuesday morning, with significant movement south into steep terrain. It is expected to continue its southward expansion later this week amid ripe wildfire conditions, according to fire officials.
Over 1,000 firefighters from a Type 1 incident management team—the most robust of all available federal emergency-response squads—are fighting the blaze. Sixteen Type 1 teams are on call at any given time to manage large-scale, complex disasters in the U.S., from hurricanes and floods to terrorist attacks.
The fire has been ruled human-caused, though the chain of events leading up to ignition are still being worked out, the U.S. Forest Service announced Saturday.
Over the past week, the fire’s western flank has wrapped around the historic Pine Creek Ranch and the surrounding sandhill-crane nesting grounds managed by the Lemhi Regional Land Trust. The western edge has also expanded out to China Gulch, Sawmill Gulch and the Spring Creek boat launch.
On the eastern front, the fire has consumed Napoleon Gulch, Bobcat Gulch and Comet Gulch, with just the Salmon River and Highway 93 standing between the active head of the fire and homes in unincorporated North Fork.
Flames have also advanced toward Red Rocks Campground along the Salmon River and Tower Creek in Carmen, prompting evacuations from Tower Creek to North Fork while crews have worked to install sprinkler systems around homes, sheds and barns.
Fire Operations Chief Chad Olson said in a public briefing Monday that firefighters have secured the northern flank of the fire from Pine Creek to North Fork with a strong control line, allowing two pilot cars to shepherd traffic, primarily rafting outfitters and clients, in both directions on Salmon River Road.
“We’re pretty dang sure [the fire] is not going to come out of there and spot across [the northern perimeter] because we put a lot of effort into containing the line,” Olson said.
But Olson said concerns remain about the wind spreading embers to the east and south at long distances, sending smaller spot fires across Highway 93—further threatening homes along Fourth of July Creek Road—or south of Diamond Creek toward Salmon.
The fire is less likely to advance west toward Panther Creek—home to Chinook salmon, steelhead and other endangered fish—due to the burn scar in the area from the 20,000-acre Mud Lick Fire last July, he said.
Olson reassured Salmon-area residents that crews have been using drones to ignite small, supervised fires near Diamond Creek at times of higher humidity to burn off flammable fuels and prevent the fire from coming down laterally to the south.
“We’re trying to take the punch out of the fire by taking out some timber patches. We can manipulate—I don’t know if that’s the best word—manage a fire by introducing fire on our own terms,” he said. “The objective is to set a trap for the fire. It just doesn’t know it yet.”
The targeted burns are part of the “Diamond Containment Line,” a defensive perimeter being constructed by hooking old logging roads together and clearing out pine stands between the active eastern flank of the fire and the Salmon municipal watershed. The line, which was already started during the Mud Lick Fire, continues to be reinforced with fire retardant dropped by large “747-ish” airtankers, Olson said.
Olson briefly addressed concerns about ash raining down in Salmon, which, according to the local pool, has put swimming lessons on pause due to contaminated water.
“This [is caused by] super-heated air going way up and cooling down rapidly. By the time it falls, you’re fine,” he said.
Olson also commended residents in Salmon for their work preparing for possible fire spread by clearing branches and pine needles from their homes and removing firewood piled up on porches. He noted that hand crews are assisting with the job, clearing out brush and digging containment lines around buildings.
“In my opinion, you’re in pretty darn good shape. Ninety-eight percent of the homes are looking dang good,” he said. “Does that mean that we’re not going to do our due diligence? No. Rest assured that the firefighters got your back.” ￼
