The Moose Fire continues to exhibit “extreme” behavior, making quick uphill runs and spreading from crown to crown, according to fire officials.

While firefighters battling the Moose Fire near Salmon made notable headway on control lines over the weekend—containing about a quarter of the fire perimeter, up from 15% on Friday—the fire grew by about 12,000 acres amid critically hot, windy conditions.

The Moose Fire ignited July 17 at the crook of the Main Salmon and North Fork Salmon River and currently spans east-west from the unincorporated town of Carmen along Highway 93 to the unincorporated community of Shoup.

The wildfire was mapped at 43,230 acres Friday morning, around 56,000 acres on Monday morning and just over 58,000 acres on Tuesday morning, with significant movement south into steep terrain. It is expected to continue its southward expansion later this week amid ripe wildfire conditions, according to fire officials.

Diamond Containment Line

Firefighters have cut a thick east-to-west fire containment line through a heavily wooded section of the Salmon-Challis National Forest to keep the Moose Fire from spreading to Salmon. The fuel break—resembling a ski run—expands on an existing line built last summer to contain the 20,000-acre Mud Lick Fire.
The Moose Fire nearly doubled in size between July 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 2, seen here.
Moose Fire on July 23

