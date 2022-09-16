Ohio Fire

The Ohio Fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

 Courtesy Joanne Zwingenberg

Update: Saturday, Sept. 17

With an assist from the air, crews put down the Ohio Fire  Friday evening,  hours after it was reported burning through grass and brush north of Hailey. 

Aerial tankers supported the roughly 45 firefighters on the ground, according to Wood River Fire & Rescue, dropping several rounds of retardant on the smoldering burn. 

The Ohio Fire burned 40-50 acres, according to Wood River Fire & Rescue estimates. 

BLM crews remained on site to monitor the fire overnight Friday, but all closures were lifted by Saturday morning. 

The BLM is investigating the cause of the fire.

A 35-acre wildfire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the end of Ohio Gulch Road, according to the South Idaho Interagency Dispatch Center. 

The Ohio Fire is smoldering in grass and brush near the Ohio Gulch transfer station about 5 miles north of Hailey, according to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine.

Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue, the Twin Falls BLM Office, Sun Valley Fire and the Hailey Fire Department were responding to the blaze around 2:30 p.m., according to scanner traffic monitored by the Express.

ejones@mtexpress.com

