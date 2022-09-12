The Ross Fork Fire was 13% contained Monday morning up from 2% heading into the weekend, marking the first streak of major gains against the 37,233 burn scarring the southwestern Sawtooth Valley.
The progress comes after crews spent several days reinforcing lines through the state Highway 75 corridor near Smiley Creek, where the burning eastern edge of the fire has threatened homes since Labor Day Weekend. While crews continue to "mop up" hot spots in that area, fire managers from the Great Basin Team 3 are "optimistic" that efforts can shift south to further contain the fire along the roadway and into the headwaters of the Salmon River, according to the Forest Service.
As of Monday morning, the Type 2 Great Basin Team 3 marshaled 14 hand crews, 52 engines and nine helicopters against the Ross Creek Fire, with a small number of scooper planes gathering water from nearby lakes in support. Great Basin's 712 total personnel would make its fire camp near Fourth of July Creek the second-largest town in Custer County, gaining on Challis, the county seat.
Those restrictions come as the team's meteorologist calls for "a good chance" of moisture moving into the SNRA Tuesday afternoon, with rain possible through the end of the week.
"Fire managers are hopeful the rain will arrive but will continue structure protection, fire suppression and planning to be ready in case the rain does not arrive," the Forest Service said Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, a mandatory evacuation order is in place for all homes and campgrounds in the Pettit Lake Road and Cabin Creek Road areas, Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, Alturas Lake and Beaver Creek. A vast zone of the Sawtooth National Forest is also closed to public access.
Temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire, and have so far been violated twice by drones: first Thursday and again on Sunday, according to the federal fire tracking site InciWeb. The incursions stopped all firefighting flights over the Ross Fork Fire "to avoid a potential midair collision," according to the Forest Service.
"If you see a drone flying in the area of the Ross Fork Fire, please report it immediately to the Blaine County Sherriff Department and the FAA District Office in Boise at 208-387-4000 with as much information as possible," the Forest Service said.
South of Galena Pass, crews have taken preliminary actions to protect the historic Galena Lodge in the northern Wood River Valley, fire officials said Saturday. The Galena Lodge area is under a “set” evacuation status, meaning people should be prepared to leave on short notice.
State highway 75 in norther Blaine County has been open for four days straight as of midday Monday. However, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has warned that the highway is subject to closure at any time and travelers are advised to check the Idaho Transportation Department website for updates.
The Ross Fork Fire was started by a lightning strike on Aug. 14 in a remote section of forest west of Smiley Creek and burned slowly for weeks. A “high wind event” caused the blaze to erupt over Labor Day weekend. Containment isn't expected until Oct. 31.
