Firefighters multiple departments responded in force to a large structure fire along Warm Springs Road early Saturday evening.
As of 8 p.m., the fire was still burning through the upper "A" building of the Limelight Condos, a block of some two dozen units at 2107 Warm Springs Road. Around an hour earlier, dozens of neighbors watched flames torch across the building's upper floor, spitting a plume of smoke visible across the Ketchum neighborhood.
City spokeswoman Lisa Enourato said that all residents were safely evacuated, though the building appeared to be "a total loss."
