COVID-19 Playground Closure

Playgrounds--like most public spaces--remained closed over the weekend. 

South Central Public Health District reported 16 new coronavirus cases as of 10:20 a.m. on Monday, April 6.

Monday’s count brings Blaine Count’s total to 421, up from the 405 reported at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

Testing data trails that figure by more than a week. According to the state Department of Health and Welfare, 10,995 people across Idaho have been tested for the virus through the state lab and commercial laboratories as of March 29. Thus far, the virus has killed 10 people in Idaho, including two in Blaine County.

Of the 1,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, 80 of them are healthcare workers, according to the department.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 304,826 confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 5.

But as the caseload continues to rise, so does misinformation. Late last week, a false document began circulating on social media claiming that “Homeland security is preparing to mobilize the national guard” to enforce a quarantine. On Monday, the South Central Public Health District shared a post from the Idaho National Guard dispelling the rumor.

“National Guard men and women live, work and raise families in the communities they serve,” the Idaho National Guard posted on Facebook last Thursday. “It truly is neighbors helping neighbors.

“Any help you can provide in dispelling unfounded rumors would be helpful to all of us as we battle COVID-19 together.”

