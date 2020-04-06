South Central Public Health District reported 16 new coronavirus cases as of 10:20 a.m. on Monday, April 6.
Monday’s count brings Blaine Count’s total to 421, up from the 405 reported at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.
Testing data trails that figure by more than a week. According to the state Department of Health and Welfare, 10,995 people across Idaho have been tested for the virus through the state lab and commercial laboratories as of March 29. Thus far, the virus has killed 10 people in Idaho, including two in Blaine County.
Of the 1,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, 80 of them are healthcare workers, according to the department.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 304,826 confirmed coronavirus cases as of April 5.
But as the caseload continues to rise, so does misinformation. Late last week, a false document began circulating on social media claiming that “Homeland security is preparing to mobilize the national guard” to enforce a quarantine. On Monday, the South Central Public Health District shared a post from the Idaho National Guard dispelling the rumor.
“National Guard men and women live, work and raise families in the communities they serve,” the Idaho National Guard posted on Facebook last Thursday. “It truly is neighbors helping neighbors.
“Any help you can provide in dispelling unfounded rumors would be helpful to all of us as we battle COVID-19 together.”
As long as private jets and workers can come into the community our civic leaders could care less about the health of us peons. Yesterday on NPR we learned that The City of McCall, Idaho is turning private aircraft activity that are not an essential service. "McCall Municipal Airport - Pilots are advised that the governor's travel ban limits flights to those for essential travel only as defined in the Order. Arrivals of persons by aircraft that do not fit an essential service category will be instructed to return to their aircraft and depart. McCall Airport NOTAMS have been updated for flight planning." "Enforcement of the State of Idaho's Self Isolation Order is in affect. Non-compliance constitutes a misdemeanor offense. Law enforcement maintains its goal is to educate and gain compliance in respect to the governors direction for Stay home sheltering." If you look at i wana fly SUN all you see is a bunch of information about the virus with nothing telling the flying public to stay away if they are not essential service. Never saw such a confusing mess in my life. I think our police are in stand down.
Lets get this community down to a manageable number and lets heal . Its called an isolation order . No flights and no traffic in to Blaine Co. is the only solution . There is no reason to be here , please leave come back in 6 months . Everyone do their part , then we heal .
Apparently McCall has leaders with a backbone.
Erik needs a little more social isolation
Speaking of rumors, the City of Hailey has this on their home page:
Health District Requires Mask be Worn per CDC
The link is to a reccomendation by the CDC, not a requirement by the Health District as stated.
Erik is a complete nutcase making this about politics and not science. Whatever your politics, it is important to realize that this is a dangerous and potentially deadly disease and must be taken seriously. It’s not worth taking a chance for your family and friends to believe the rantings of irrational people spewing nonsense like Erik. Get a grip Erik, and remember liquor stores are essential services and that perhaps a little imbibing may mellow you out!
Take it easy on Mr WhiteStone. You should realize by now he is from a alternate universe and lives in his mother's basement leaving only once a day to go to Seven-Eleven to byhis 32 oz. Slurpee along with 3 hot dogs for $1 and his extra large bag of Cheetos with food stamps.
Maybe it's time for stinking lying politicians to dispel the hysteria they have created using this crisis to once again destroy our constitution, our freedom and our economy; the progressive agenda! Democrats, on behalf of Liberals, RINOs and Elitists, have said "WE will do ANYTHING to get rid of TRUMP!
Ayyy, bruh, chill out and wash your hands!
Please shut up!!!
You are right!! You are always right, we all know that. You write in such a persuasive manner that your points are well taken!
We need to stop listening to the scientists and the doctors - especially the local ones in this blue county. Reporting that Blaine County has the highest numbers of any county per capita is part of Fly Sun Valley’s and SVCO’s advertising. The mayors all got together with SSDH to inflate the numbers. It is so obvious. Nobody knows of anyone who has been severely ill with this. What a farce.
Any day now Alex Jones will proclaim that there haven’t been any deaths from covid-19 and nobody is on a respirator for it - it’s all a ruse with footage filmed In Hollywood- fake, fake, fake. Bollywood is in on it too, just ask Rush!
Trump is right, we’ll be down to zero cases any day now. The warmer weather will kill it and all churches will be filled to capacity on Easter. People who have tested positive and don’t feel too bad should just go ahead and work - it’s no big deal - all a hoax.
Every country in the world is in on it and putting out the same propaganda because they too want to get rid of Trump. South Africa is shut down just to get Trump. Boris Johnson does not have the fake virus and he is not in a hospital. ALL of this kind of reporting all over the planet is in an effort to get rid of Trump. People aren’t isolating to flatten the curve because there is no curve to flatten. All over the world people are staying home to make a Trump look bad.
Who knew the Dems had soooo much power? Pretty “dem” impressive!
