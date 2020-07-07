Blaine County officials and health experts will discuss COVID-19 and answer questions in a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and will take place entirely online.
The panelists are Blaine County commissioners Chairman Jacob Greenberg, Ambulance District Medical Director Dr. Terry O’Connor, South Central Public Health District Director Melody Bowyer and Dr. Colleen McLaughlin and Dr. Maggie Doll, both professors in the department of population health sciences at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Participants can register for the town hall by clicking the COVID-19 Updates button on the Blaine County website. Questions can be emailed in advance to town-hall@co.blaine.id.us or submitted during the meeting in the GoToWebinar online chat feature.
