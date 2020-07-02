Blaine County will receive about $154,000 more in federal payments in lieu of taxes (PILT) this year than it did last year.
PILT funds are distributed annually from fees and royalties collected from commercial activity on federal land and are distributed to counties that contain public land to mitigate their inability to collect property taxes there. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, 78 percent of Blaine County’s 2,660 square miles is owned by the federal government.
The U.S. Department of Interior announced Monday that more than 1,900 local governments around the country will receive $514.7 million in PILT funding for 2020.
Blaine County will receive $2,312,622. In 2019, the county received $2,158,329.
“This year’s distribution … will help small towns pay for critical needs like emergency response, public safety, public schools, housing, social services and infrastructure,” Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt said in the release.
According to the Department of Interior, PILT collects more than $13.2 billion annually from commercial activities such as oil and gas leasing, livestock grazing and timber harvest. A portion of that revenue is shared with states and counties.
The formula used to compute the payments, specified in the PILT Act, is based on population, the amount of federal land within each county and receipt-sharing payments from revenue generated on national forest and Bureau of Land Management land.
Blaine County receives the third-highest amount of PILT money in the state, behind Elmore and Cassia counties. Custer County has more than double the amount of federal land as does Blaine County, but a much smaller population, and will receive $814,377 in 2020. Camas County will receive $177,307.
