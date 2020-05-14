Suspended since late March, Blaine County’s recycling program was restarted last week.
County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said the suspension was imposed to protect the Recycle Center’s three employees from COVID-19, since the county did not have the necessary personal protective gear.
“We know that the virus lives on for quite some time on cardboard and other materials,” Greenberg said.
He said that during the suspension, recycling materials picked up at people’s homes or deposited in bins at the Recycle Center have been taken to the Milner Butte Landfill near Burley with other trash.
Greenberg said protective gear has since been obtained, and the county commissioners decided last week to restart recycling of cardboard, aluminum and steel cans. Recycling plastic and paper will start next week, he said.
Commissioner Dick Fosbury said the decision to suspend the program was not widely publicized because the commissioners wanted the pubic to maintain recycling habits.
Even though the county accepts plastics Nos. 1-5 for recycling, only Nos. 1-2—plastic bottles—are actually recycled, the products’ Logan, Utah,-based buyer said in February. Plastic containers Nos. 3-5 are taken to a landfill, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In