The second half of 2020 Blaine County property taxes are due to the Treasurer’s Office on June 20. Since that falls on a Sunday, the Treasurer will be taking payments through Monday, June 21.
Payments can be made in person or mailed to the office, located at 219 1st Avenue S. Suite 102, Hailey, ID, 83333.
You can pay with credit or debit cards, or by electronic check, via the county’s online system at client.pointandpay.net/web/BlainecountytreasurerID. Payments are also accepted over the phone by calling 866-845-7143.
