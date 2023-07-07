15-07-08-Buttercup-Road-2-Roland.jpg

A pickup truck turns onto Buttercup Road north of Hailey, one of numerous roads maintained by the county.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In the draft of the fiscal year 2024 budget, the expenditures for the Blaine County Road and Bridge Department are approximately $1 million higher than revenues—the largest shortfall of any single county department.

That’s due to a decision made decades ago, noted Commissioner Angenie McCleary and County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, that determined property taxes weren’t needed to support the Road and Bridge Department. State revenue was deemed sufficient.

In 2022, noted McDougall Graham, there was a “big spike in state funding,” with surplus revenue divided among counties.

