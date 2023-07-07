In the draft of the fiscal year 2024 budget, the expenditures for the Blaine County Road and Bridge Department are approximately $1 million higher than revenues—the largest shortfall of any single county department.
That’s due to a decision made decades ago, noted Commissioner Angenie McCleary and County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, that determined property taxes weren’t needed to support the Road and Bridge Department. State revenue was deemed sufficient.
In 2022, noted McDougall Graham, there was a “big spike in state funding,” with surplus revenue divided among counties.
“If we hadn’t received that large chunk of money, we would be in a bad situation with road and bridge right now,” he told the board in late June.
The need to find a long-term solution and source of funding to cover the department’s operations is a persistent one, McDougall Graham noted.
McCleary said the resolution passed about 20 years ago to not use property taxes for Road and Bridge doesn’t bind the current board.
“There is a clear need to go for a Road and Bridge levy,” McCleary said at the June 21 budget deliberations. “If it doesn’t pass and the public isn’t supportive then we need to come back with a new thought process on how to move forward with Road and Bridge.”
Davis agreed.
“We need to make the Road and Bridge levy a top priority,” she said.
The goal would be to have the levy on the May 2024 ballot.
Grants can provide essential funding for tackling road and bridge projects, and at the June 27 meeting, the commissioners eagerly encouraged Road and Bridge Manager Steve Thompson to apply for a new grant with the goal of repairing Buttercup Road.
Facing steep competition, Thompson noted he’s applied twice before for state grants to fix Buttercup Road. But the new opportunity, part of the state’s “strategic initiative grant program,” Thompson said, is a $50 million pot, of which each application can request up to $2 million.
Buttercup Road, long on the priority list of roads in need of repair, was determined as the best project for the application as that program is aimed at helping smaller communities mitigate the impact of the local highway system, in this case, alleviating traffic off state Highway 75.
If the grant is secured, Thompson said the project would include removing old irrigation infrastructure in a few places, replacing asphalt and widening the road.
The other roads Thompson proposed as possibilities for the application were Broadford Road and Gannet Road.
“They are all important roads, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” he said.
Thompson and the commissioners agreed Buttercup would best meet the grant’s intent as well as serving a high-need project with broad impact.
The Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) will make a decision around mid-October, Thompson said.
The second day of county budget deliberations will be held on July 13. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In