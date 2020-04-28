As Blaine County’s coronavirus infection curve continues to flatten, county officials are encouraging housekeepers and cleaners to return to work.
Local county and city restrictions banning “routine maintenance” of homes by residential cleaners in the Wood River Valley were lifted last week, allowing housekeepers and cleaners back on the job.
Residential cleaning services are permitted under Idaho’s statewide self-isolation order, which allows “services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences.”
In a statement issued late last week, Blaine County commissioners acknowledged that some housekeepers and cleaners may be returning to work and provided a set of safety guidelines for those who do. The county “encourages” housekeeping and cleaning services to resume, the statement said.
“Having these household workers return to work helps not only with essential home sanitation, but also reducing stress for people living in unsanitary conditions,” commission Chairman Jacob Greenberg said in the statement.
The county’s other safety guidelines are:
• Wear cleaning gloves at all times while performing cleaning activities.
• Do not perform any cleaning activities while occupants are present.
• Abide by social distancing practices while performing cleaning activities.
• Ensure that all cleaning rags and towels are properly washed and sanitized.
• Do not reuse cleaning rags or towels between cleaning engagements.
There were 484 confirmed and nine probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the South Central Public Health District’s website. Of those cases, 479 patients are no longer being monitored by the district, meaning they have been quarantined for the recommended period of time and have shown improved symptoms.
