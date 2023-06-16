Blaine County commissioners will begin budget deliberations June 21 after several months of gathering and reviewing budget requests from the various departments under county jurisdiction, as well as from organizations that receive county funding.
At the end of May, the public-facing part of the process began as the board initiated their budget workshops, listening to an overview from financial analyst Ozzie Gripentrog and the department heads detailing their projected budgets for fiscal year 2024.
The county’s budget for fiscal year 2022 totaled approximately $36.6 million. It went up to just under $40.7 million for the fiscal year 2023.
Fiscal year 2023 ends on Sept. 30.
Board Chair Muffy Davis began the conversation at the May 31 workshop with a reminder on the five strategic priorities: sustainability, community well-being, transportation, organization development and housing.
“All funding requests and approvals will be weighed by how they align with those strategic priorities,” Davis said.
The requests vary from a few hundred dollars for travel to conferences, to tens of thousands of dollars for additional employees, to hundreds of thousands for major projects.
Last year, the fiscal year 2023 budget was approved in a split vote, with Davis and the late Commissioner Dick Fosbury voting to approve and Commissioner Angenie McCleary voting against.
The point of disagreement was about the 9% cost-of-living increase for county employees over the previous year’s budget, and whether that annual increase should be permanent.
The 9% was divided between a permanent 5% raise in pay plus a one-year 4% bump.
At the time of the budget’s approval in September 2022, Davis said she was concerned a permanent increase was unsustainable and needed to be reevaluated annually.
At that time, McCleary stated, “If we don’t think we can afford 9% then I don’t think we should be doing 9%. I think we can afford 9% with our adequate reserves for contingencies, and I would like us to pass a permanent 9% increase to give a clear message what our values are.” She also noted that employees did not see any increase for fiscal year 2021, “and we are still making up for that.”
A decision on any new cost-of-living increase has yet to be made, but, during the preliminary workshops, projections were discussed based on no additional increase, a 6% increase and the 9% increase.
On May 31, Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, who also acts as the county’s budget officer, said the current market increase from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for Idaho is 6%, whereas it was 9% last year. However, he noted, that number can change monthly.
Gripentrog described a change in the higher-level analysis on his end.
Looking back to 2016, Gripentrog described a persistent pattern of projected shortfalls (typically between $2 and $4 million) that don’t “actually materialize because we have so much capacity built into our budget, both on the revenue side, where we underfund our budget, and on the expense side, where we don’t spend all that money.”
Gripentrog noted vacancies in staff positions can play a big role in the discrepancies, and proposed looking at vacancies separately.
While many aspects of projecting revenues are just that — projections with varying degrees of uncertainty, Gripentrog said this time around he was working on narrowing down on “what I think we’re actually going to collect, so our budget now is closer to reality when it comes to all or our revenue lines than it was in the past. So, we’re not going to have this hoped-for surplus going forward because we’ve going to start budgeting closer to alignment with what we think we’re going to receive and also what we think we’re going to spend.”
One of those revenues that can vary significantly is in interest earned.
During his department’s presentation, Treasurer John David Davidson reported a change in investment strategy that was increasing the county’s income through interest earned.
“I’m always trying to improve upon the county’s investments,” he said.
By moving around “larger chunks” of money to earn higher interest totals, Davidson said he projected potentially doubling interest earnings for fiscal year 2024 (from about $500,000 to over $1 million).
Gripentrog noted that when there is a more accurate projection of the budget surplus, Davidson can better “maximize the returns that he’s focusing on as his job.”
Another revenue projection that appears to have significant unpredictability is in the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office estimate of revenue from housing state or out-of-state prisoners in the county’s detention center.
While Gripentrog started working with a revenue number of around $200,000, he was updated on the Sheriff’s Office projected revenue of $900,000.
Leading up to the June 21 deliberations, McDougall Graham described a process in seeing “how the sausage is made.” The sausage—the suggested draft budget—will be delivered on July 25 before the public hearing August 22 and the final approval on September 5.
As they moved forward through the process, McDougall Graham presented the Commissioners with his recommendation on “policies that need to be revisited.” Those included developing a minimum and maximum fund balance range for each reserve fund, to “provide a framework for deciding whether we’re in good shape or not for financial stability.”
He also encouraged the board “to take up the difficult task of revisiting any and all policies of the county that impact employee compensation, including benefits.” McDougall Graham said that employee compensation represents the “single biggest cost component of the county budget,” and that the combination of promotions, new positions, and cost of living and step salary increases “are dynamically interacting with one another in a way that is frankly unsustainable from a financial perspective, leading to deficit spending.”
Other recommendations included listing and assessing all fees for services offered by the county, considering going to the public for a road and bridge levy, and developing a new formal capital improvement plan.
The second day of budget deliberations will be held on July 13, and the third on July 20. ￼
