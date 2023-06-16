Old County Courthouse

The Blaine County Commission works from the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Blaine County commissioners will begin budget deliberations June 21 after several months of gathering and reviewing budget requests from the various departments under county jurisdiction, as well as from organizations that receive county funding.

At the end of May, the public-facing part of the process began as the board initiated their budget workshops, listening to an overview from financial analyst Ozzie Gripentrog and the department heads detailing their projected budgets for fiscal year 2024.

The county’s budget for fiscal year 2022 totaled approximately $36.6 million. It went up to just under $40.7 million for the fiscal year 2023.

