The Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised area-of-city-impact map splitting the potential development of the east side of Flying Hat Ranch between Hailey and Bellevue, laying the groundwork for each municipality to eventually bring a portion of the land into their respective city limits.
Boise-based developers Doug and Skip Oppenheimer acquired the 228-acre eastern portion of the ranch from the Eccles family in early 2022. The land formerly part of the ranch to the west of state Highway 75 is now owned by Friedman Memorial Airport and largely functions as a runway protection zone.
The new county-approved boundary will give Hailey control of about 86 of 204 developable acres, or 42%, and Bellevue control of about 118 acres, or 58%, of the developable ranch land on Flying Hat East.
The remaining 24 acres of the property include 22 acres of steep, undevelopable hillside land in Hailey’s area of city impact, or ACI, and about an acre of hillside land that is not developable in Bellevue’s ACI.
With the maps approved the cities can begin work on their own annexation and entitlement application processes.
Over the past year, the Oppenheimer Development Corporation has been working with Bellevue, Hailey and the Blaine County Recreation District to figure out what a joint development scenario might look like. In March 2022, the developers said they were planning to develop mixed-income housing, limited retail and a hospitality component on the property after annexing sections into both cities. The developers also said they hoped to expand Bellevue’s existing light industrial development north of Spruce Street, build a 25-acre sports complex between both cities and extend the Toe of the Hill Trail south to Bellevue.
Doug Oppenheimer said his family has long been “committed to the area.”
“This has been quite a journey. We’ve spent a lot of quality time with the city of Bellevue and the city of Hailey and we’ve learned a lot,” he said. “This whole Wood River Valley is really important to us and the need that is so obviously apparent and getting more and more acute is the housing situation. So, we have a sense of urgency. We need to move on this.”
Evan Robertson, an attorney for the Oppenheimers, reassured the commissioners that ample open space would be maintained between both jurisdictions. He emphasized the lengthy pre-development process ahead.
“It has to be annexed. It has to be master-planned. It has to be zoned,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to be where we are, and I’d like to ask you to approve it.”
Hearing no disagreement between the cities on Tuesday afternoon, the Blaine County Commissioners agreed to ratify their respective maps. The Bellevue City Council had already unanimously approved their final map on Monday night; the Hailey City Council followed suit on Tuesday evening without much discussion.
On Tuesday, Blaine County Land Use Planner Allison Kennedy said that the eastern portion of Hailey’s ACI was in the County Mountain Overlay District with a slope above 25%, rendering the land undevelopable.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary stressed that the eastern boundary should be slightly redrawn to follow the 25% slope line to maintain the consistency of the overlay district, and commissioners opted to include that recommendation as a “whereas” clause.
“I appreciate the immense amount of work that has been done, and the developers coming in today. I think this will be a very exciting project for our community,” Commissioner Muffy Davis said.
“It sounds like both cities are incredibly comfortable with the line,” Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux said. “I see no need to change that piece of it.”
Hailey, developers acceded to multiple requests from Bellevue
Tuesday’s final decision on the ACI map boundary followed months of discussion and negotiations between the developer and city leaders.
Last year, the proposed ACI line was drawn so that one-third of the property was in Bellevue’s ACI and two-thirds in Hailey’s ACI. According to a letter from the Oppenheimers’ attorney, Gary Slette, Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman was unhappy with the split favoring Hailey and “strongly suggested that [the line] be moved northward so that an equal amount of developable land in the Flying Hat Ranch East parcel would be included in the ACI jurisdiction of each of the two cities.”
The developers acquiesced to Goldman’s request, and the ACI line was redrawn in December 2022 to create a 50/50 split between both jurisdictions. In February 2023, the Bellevue City Council argued that the line should be moved further north to include the BCRD sports complex and give the city more zoning control, as any future development would be closer to Bellevue’s—not Hailey’s—downtown core.
Slette said the Oppenheimers were “perplexed and so disappointed” at the prospect of starting the ACI redrawing process anew, and could not afford to move the ACI line further north because Bellevue’s wastewater treatment facility was stretched thin and needed a $20 million upgrade. The Oppenheimers did, however, agree that the BCRD’s proposed sports fields would be best situated in Bellevue city limits post-annexation.
As the spring went on, the Bellevue council stood firm on their plan to divide the land between Hailey and Bellevue in a roughly 40/60 split. In April, they refused to budge on the diagonal line that they drew from the northern Bellevue city limits on Highway 75, just north of Kirtley Street.
In a Hailey Council meeting on May 8, both Oppenheimer brothers asked Hailey to come to a truce with Bellevue as soon as possible because housing was “not getting any easier.”
“In the spirit of transparency and cooperation,” Skip Oppenheimer said, “we will go ahead with this line, and pledge to do our best.”
With some reluctance, Hailey leaders agreed at that meeting to cede about 20 more acres of Flying Hat Ranch land to Bellevue. Councilman Sam Linnet said at the time that he didn’t want to workshop the line “to death” and would rather get to work building affordable housing.
“It seems to me that two communities have come together, respecting each other’s wishes, and that a major investment has been made in our valley. And I would hate to think that … we would move backwards when both communities, with basic comfort levels, are prepared to move forward,” Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said Tuesday. “Of course, I’d love to see more [developable land] in Hailey. That’s not the point—the point is we need this now, we needed it two years ago.”
Burke recalled earlier meetings with former Mayor Ned Burns in 2021. She said their goal has always been to make sure that sports fields, not urban sprawl, divide the two communities. Burke added that the fields needed to be part of the Blaine County Recreation District instead of the School District, “because the need for sports fields has outweighed what the School District can offer.”
“The sports fields are in my view absolutely critical for our young people,” she said.
Bellevue City Councilman Doug Brown said that he would simply “like to echo Mayor Burke’s statement.”
Other Hailey and Bellevue news:
- The Bellevue City Council approved a contract with Galena-Benchmark in the amount of $39,100 for the engineering, design, bidding and full replacement of a 6-inch sewer main, which the city has described as a “bottleneck” in the sewer system on Chestnut Street between South 2nd Street and South 3rd Street.
- The Bellevue City Council approved a resolution allowing for the auction or removal of “worn out or obsolete” equipment as surplus property, including two pickup trucks, a Bobcat loader, a tractor, a street sweeper and a Mack truck.
- The Hailey City Council authorized Mayor Martha Burke to accept a $250,000 “Children Pedestrian Safety Program” grant from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council to build a 0.3-mile-long shared-use pathway connecting Sunbeam Subdivision to the Quigley Canyon trailhead. The path will be built 8-12 feet wide on the north gravel shoulder of Quigley Road and include a 5-foot buffer. Bidding is expected to start this fall, and the project to begin in the spring of 2024.
- The Hailey City Council agreed on Monday to designate ARCH Housing Trust as the landlord of 410 River St., Unit #8, in exchange for a $50-per-month management fee. The city purchased the deed-restricted unit for $375,000 in April, less than half of the going price of the remaining units that have sold for up to $829,000. City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said that city of Hailey employees will have priority on the unit, but ARCH will advertise the unit to qualified households if the city can’t find a tenant. ￼
