Flying Hat East

Hailey and Bellevue’s new ACI boundary divides the eastern side of Flying Hat Ranch in a roughly 40/60 split in terms of developable land. The gray vertical line to the right marks a 50/50 split.

The Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a revised area-of-city-impact map splitting the potential development of the east side of Flying Hat Ranch between Hailey and Bellevue, laying the groundwork for each municipality to eventually bring a portion of the land into their respective city limits.

Boise-based developers Doug and Skip Oppenheimer acquired the 228-acre eastern portion of the ranch from the Eccles family in early 2022. The land formerly part of the ranch to the west of state Highway 75 is now owned by Friedman Memorial Airport and largely functions as a runway protection zone.

The new county-approved boundary will give Hailey control of about 86 of 204 developable acres, or 42%, and Bellevue control of about 118 acres, or 58%, of the developable ranch land on Flying Hat East.

