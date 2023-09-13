A news story headlined “Workers protest in Hailey over alleged unpaid wages” published on July 26, incorrectly listed the owners of the Mountain Valley Lodge as Tony Kullen and Priyanka Chawla and that reference is retracted.
Blaine County property records show that the property owner of record is the limited partnership Oceanic Hailey ID. Oceanic’s principal office is in San Diego, Calif., according to business records filed with the Idaho Office of the Secretary of State.
A pair of stories (“In ‘moment of transition,’ Ketchum passes 2024 budget,” published Sept. 8 and “Joint meeting brings Ketchum one step closer to new comprehensive plan,” published Sept. 6) contained the same incorrect information about the development timing of the Ketchum Comprehensive Plan. The stories stated that first drafts of the comprehensive plan would be available in four to six weeks. That is incorrect. In four to six weeks, a consultant will have a scope of the project completed. The drafting process will take many more months, according to City Spokeswoman Lisa Enourato.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In