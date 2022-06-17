The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission agreed last Thursday to continue deliberations on a planned-unit development application and rezone application that—if approved—would subdivide about 50 acres of land out Quigley Canyon into three main residential clusters and preserve more than 500 acres as open space.
The proposed 24-lot development, known as Quigley Ranch subdivision, would sit adjacent to Hailey city limits and east of the up-and-coming Quigley Farm neighborhood.
The Quigley Ranch plan from developer Dave Hennessy calls for 18 lots to be clustered into three “pods” on the canyon floor, each centered around a cul-de-sac. Lot sizes would range from around 1.3 to 5 acres, with the largest six situated along what is now Quigley Road.
To make room for the larger lots and provide easier access to the subdivision, Hennessy is planning to relocate a portion of Quigley Road to the south and repave one mile of the road from Buttercup Trailhead. The county has also discussed adding up to 20 parking stalls at the end of the paved section of Quigley Road and limited parallel parking on a nearby gravel pullout area.
To accommodate future homes on the larger six lots, Hennessy is asking the P&Z to rezone a strip of land that runs through the northwestern section of the properties from "mountain overlay" to “residential.”
Blaine County’s mountain overlay district is intended to protect hillsides and scenic vistas and, according to code, “direct development to land outside of” the district.
At last Thursday's hearing, P&Z members opted to come back to the rezone and planned-unit development applications on Thursday, July 7, giving the applicant team more time to respond to questions from the public.
Once the P&Z signs off on both applications, those will still need to head to the Blaine County commissioners for a final vote.
Concerns raised about hillside impacts
The gravel stretch of Quigley Road past Hailey city limits sees heavy use from dog walkers, bikers, hunters and other user groups year-round but is not maintained or accessible by car in the winter months.
According to Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, upwards of 100 people use Quigley Road per day in the summer. The Quigley Dog and Fat Tire Loop—one of the canyon’s more popular Nordic ski trails—also draws hundreds of daily visitors in the winter.
As of last week, opposition to Hennessy's planned-unit development and rezone applications was evident in more than 50 letters sent to the P&Z.
Criticism was largely centered around the development’s perceived negative impact on big-game animals, increased traffic danger and noise, diminished views, loss of Nordic trails and hydrological impacts to an already-stressed aquifer system.
Several Quigley Canyon users have also worried that paving Quigley Road would decrease its appeal among the many seniors who use it for hiking.
Others have said that the six large single-family lots would have no positive impact on the local affordable housing crisis.
Still others have claimed that the proposed mountain overlay district rezone would open the door to sweeping rezones of canyon areas, setting a dangerous precedent for building on hillsides and increasing avalanche and wildfire danger.
According to topographical analysis by Opal Engineering, the section of mountain overlay slated to be rezoned contains south-facing slopes at 15% to 25% slope.
A required avalanche study by Ketchum-based Alpine Enterprises found that each of the six larger Quigley Ranch lots lie in avalanche hazard zones, with five out of six directly in “red,” or more likely, avalanche pathways.
In a May 23 letter from the Wood River Land Trust, the organization, which owns a conservation easement spanning a large portion of the canyon, stated that it does not support building on over 15% slope.
“We … agree that a more conservative MOD and buffer will enhance the protection of sagebrush habitat and hillside slopes,” Land Trust Lands Program Director Keri York wrote. “If the MOD rezone is approved, we recommend all building envelopes to be of minimal size and to be on slopes below 15%.”
York also disagreed with a wildlife assessment completed by Boise-based GeoEnginers on behalf of Hennessy Company, which suggested that Quigley Ranch would not significantly impact deer and elk or have an impact on “sensitive ecosystems.”
The canyon was identified this past winter by the BLM, Blaine County and Land Trust “as an area with significant recreational impacts to wintering deer,” York wrote.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game expressed similar sentiment in a written review of the development in February.
“Currently, the south-facing slopes east of Hailey and Ketchum, including Quigley Canyon, contain most of the last quality winter range in the Wood River Valley that is used by mule deer and elk in severe winters,” Fish and Game stated. “If current trends of development and associated recreational and residential use in the vicinity persist, these areas are not expected to continue supporting winter populations of big game.”
Applicant team foresees 'open space in perpetuity'
In letters to the P&Z, one common ask from the public has been to relocate the Quigley Ranch residential clusters west and south, closer to Hailey city limits. Another has been to use Fox Acres Road instead of Quigley Road as an entry point into Quigley Ranch.
In a presentation on Thursday, June 9, project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering told meeting attendees that pushing the 18 lots toward Hailey would only make the development feel like an extension of the city, and that relocating Quigley Road would actually bring it more into compliance with county code by pulling it away from the avalanche zone.
“While the public may not agree that the [paving] of Quigley Road is a benefit to the public, I think it really is,” she said. “We’re not taking recreation and open space away. We’re preserving it.”
Stahlnecker added that Quigley Ranch was configured to have the smallest-possible impact on wildlife, and that ample space between pods would encourage wildlife migration up to the hillside while also allowing space for rerouted Nordic trails and septic drain fields.
“If we were to shift the pods west, we would be pushing Nordic trails further out the canyon,” she explained. “I think we can all agree that there’s an impact to wildlife currently and in the proposed [development]. I don’t think we can make an argument about which is more or less impactful.”
Stahnecker also touched on various water conservation measures proposed at Quigley Ranch, including a dedicated irrigation system promoting lower water usage and a provision that each lot can only irrigate a quarter-acre of turf grass.
Overall, Quigley Ranch would need about 74,000 gallons of water per day for irrigation, 40,000 gallons of which would be recycled as “gray water” from the adjacent Quigley Farm development and the remaining 34,000 gallons sourced from Quigley Creek, she said.
Potable household water would be provided by several domestic groundwater wells with relatively young water-right priority dates, according to Stahlnecker's presentation, though the applicant team has yet to flesh out a detailed irrigation plan.
Stahlnecker said the development’s main asset would be its preservation of open space, noting that she “grew up here using Quigley canyon, not knowing it was private property.”
“This is maybe beating a dead horse, but there is a significant amount of recreational activity that takes place in the canyon currently. The only way to remove impact to wildlife would be to prohibit human activity,” Stahlnecker said. “The developer wants to support [recreation] and open space in perpetuity so it’s available to the community, forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In