Wood River High School will hold a virtual celebration of the graduating class on Facebook on Thursday, followed by a senior parade through Hailey and Bellevue.
The video presentation will stream on the Wood River High School Facebook page starting at 6:30 p.m., according to the high school’s May newsletter.
At 7 p.m., following the video presentation, graduating seniors will hold a parade in their cars through Hailey and Bellevue. Graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars and to meet in the Wood River High School parking lot around 6:15 or 6:30 p.m.
Seniors should be prepared to watch the video presentation on their personal devices.
The Hailey Police Department will lead the parade starting at 7 p.m. Students must remain in their cars and practice social distancing protocol. The parade will begin at the high school, make a loop through downtown Hailey and the Woodside neighborhood, and end at O’Donnell Park in Bellevue.
The video celebration on Thursday is not the official graduation ceremony where diplomas will be distributed and speeches will be made. That ceremony will take place June 20, district spokeswoman Heather Crocker said.
