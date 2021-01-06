Blaine County lowered the determined risk for COVID-19 from “critical” to “moderate” last week, but some officials are warning that is important for county residents to keep their guard up against the potentially deadly virus.
Based on its own risk-assessment model using data from Dec. 20-26, the county on Thursday, Dec. 31, was lowered from the highest risk category—after being there for numerous weeks—down two categories, skipping over the “high” assessment. The county has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
The county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive dropped from 12.19% the previous week to 4.33%. The number of cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents dropped from 34.8 to 8.1, based on a seven-day average. Both figures are considered “moderate” risk, as is the county’s assessment of local hospital capacity. The county will reassess the risk Thursday.
“The county is doing better, but there is potential for virus spread because of increased community congestion around holiday events,” the county’s online informational dashboard states.
Meanwhile, two members of the Ketchum City Council expressed concern this week over images from social media they had seen showing crowds of people in Ketchum bars on New Year’s Eve.
In a City Council meeting Monday, Councilwoman Amanda Breen expressed appreciation for Ketchum businesses that are “doing the right thing” in taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but said it was “a little bit shocking” to see images of crowded bars.
She also encouraged citizens to stay vigilant in observing safety protocols.
“Let’s try to keep our friends and neighbors safe as we get through, hopefully, what may be the last part of this pandemic, even though we’re not there yet,” she said.
Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton said she was “shocked” and “really concerned” by the images she saw, noting that people are still getting sick and are still dying from COVID-19.
“We are getting lower rates, but I would guess after what I saw over New Year’s is that the numbers will be going back up,” she said. “Hopefully, I am wrong. … But I am just a little bit frustrated by some of the locals who seemed to have completely forgotten that COVID exists.”
In emailed responses to a question from the Mountain Express, both Breen and Hamilton said they view what happened at the bars on New Year’s Eve as violations of the state’s Stage 2 order, requiring all patrons to be seated at tables that are at least 6 feet apart. A city health order issued Nov. 24 requires bars and restaurants to follow the Stage 2 rules.
“I’m aware that New Year’s Eve is a unique night for our local bars, so I hope that we don’t see that kind of behavior again,” Hamilton said. “But, if packed crowds at local bars continue to be an issue, then I would be open as a council to revisiting the topic of local bar and restaurant policies to ensure that we continue to limit the spread of COVID.”
Dr. David McClusky III, a general surgeon and the new chief of staff for St. Luke’s Wood River, said Tuesday that is important for Blaine County residents to continue to follow the primary mitigation measures for COVID-19.
“It is encouraging that choices made by members of our community—wearing a mask, watching their distance and washing their hands—led to an improvement in our risk-assessment level,” McClusky said. “Given the influx of visitors and that the more contagious strain of COVID may become present in our valley, if it isn’t already, it will be even more important to continue to be vigilant with these three W’s and to limit our gatherings with those outside our household.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 2,228 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide so far in 2021, including 798 on Monday. Of the total 143,305 cases recorded in Idaho, health officials on Monday continued to monitor an estimated 80,353 active cases.
Twenty-three Idahoans have died of the virus since Dec. 31, according to the state, including 11 Monday, bringing the state’s COVID-related death toll to 1,459.
Blaine County has recorded 1,453 confirmed and 119 probable cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last winter. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 160 active cases in Blaine County.
The Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday that 20,843 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the state by that morning.
Council women.... MYOB!
This is driving me crazy..nobody cares how many cases of covid-19 we "HAD" why can't it just be reported how many are current? According to the statistics you quote the health district is currently monitoring 160 cases in Blaine county....for the last several months... UNCHANGED!!??? No wonder so many people believe fake news, editors just write what information they are given... whatever happened to reporter's fact checking, regardless of source??
