As COVID-19 cases mount again in Idaho and across the country, doctors and other health-care experts are warning that a return to normal, pre-COVID life that Americans are seeking could be jeopardized if more eligible people don’t get vaccinated against the virus.
Dr. Laura McGeorge, the St. Luke’s Health System service line medical director for primary care, said Thursday that she has seen clear evidence that a new surge of COVID-19 is occurring. In the late spring and summer, many health-care providers were experiencing “pretty smooth sailing” in the realm of COVID-19, she said, but now there is deep disappointment, as vaccination rates have dropped and cases have soared.
“I don’t believe we would be where we are today if we had a high vaccination rate,” she said.
Other experts, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have also pushed for more Americans to get vaccinated.
Idaho’s COVID-19 case numbers have been trending upward since the beginning of the month. On Wednesday, the daily seven-day moving average case rate was 13.0 per 100,000 residents, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported. The number has climbed steadily since July 5, when it was 3.4.
On Wednesday, Health and Welfare recorded 358 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide. On Monday, the figure was 373. On July 3, the number was 47.
COVID-19 cases have been surging across the nation. On Wednesday, the CDC recorded more than 86,000 new cases nationwide, compared to just over 8,000 cases on June 14. The numbers have been trending steadily upward since mid-June, with the seven-day moving average at almost 67,000 cases on Wednesday, the CDC reported.
In response to the surging COVID-19 numbers and the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, the CDC issued new guidance for mask-wearing earlier this week. The agency is recommending that in counties with high rates of transmission, all people—even those who are vaccinated against COVID-19—wear masks indoors.
On Wednesday, the CDC ranked Blaine County’s transmission level as “substantial,” with a case rate of 70 per hypothetical 100,000 residents and a positive-test rate of 7.2%. That rating brought Blaine County into the CDC’s range for recommending that masks be worn indoors.
McGeorge said the St. Luke’s Health System has not only seen a lull in the demand for vaccinations but also an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations. Coupled with an increased number of people in the system’s hospitals for other reasons, the situation is a “perfect storm” that is putting stress on the system not seen since the last major COVID-19 surge last winter, she said.
On Wednesday, the St. Luke’s Health System had 45 COVID-19 patients admitted in its hospitals, including two at St. Luke’s Wood River.
“Our staff are tired,” McGeorge said. “It’s difficult because they know this could have been prevented.”
Among those getting the virus are young people, McGeorge said, raising concerns about the upcoming school year. Currently, only people 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and many eligible adolescents have not been vaccinated, she noted. Coupled with fewer people wearing masks, transmission of the virus could be significant at schools, she said.
With only about 46% of eligible Idahoans and only about 49% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated, more people need to roll up their sleeves for inoculations if Americans are going to beat the pandemic, McGeorge said. Though so-called “breakthrough” cases in which a vaccinated person gets infected with the virus do occur, the COVID-19 vaccines have proven to prevent those people from getting seriously ill, she said.
“It’s very unusual to see a vaccinated person hospitalized or getting very, very sick,” she said.
St. Luke’s has seen a slight increase in people seeking vaccinations in recent days, McGeorge said, but the numbers are significantly below last winter, when “people were banging down the doors” to get vaccinated.
Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District, said the district has also witnessed a slight uptick in interest in COVID-19 vaccines, “but many people have reported hearing false information about the vaccines that makes them pause.”
“We urge our residents to consider their sources and be careful about making sure statements they hear are backed by science,” Bodily said.
Some people have also questioned why they should get vaccinated if the vaccines aren’t 100% effective against infection, Bodily said.
“Vaccines are not a brick wall in your body barring disease,” she said. “… Vaccines help teach your body how to respond to a disease and shut it down. … When the virus enters your system, your body recognizes it and can get rid of it before the virus causes damage and makes you contagious in turn.”
In some cases, vaccinated people do get sick, but their immune system will still be better prepared to fight the virus than if they were not vaccinated, Bodily said.
COVID-19 case rates have increased in most of the eight counties the district serves, including Blaine County, Bodily said.
“We used to get a handful of cases reported every week, and now we are seeing more than 30 a day reported across our district,” she said.
McGeorge said she agrees with the CDC’s new guidance on wearing masks, while noting that she thinks there is a path back to “normalcy.”
“We can get out of this situation pretty easily,” she said, “if we can get the bulk of our 12-plus [population] vaccinated.”
Don't you folks read the reports from highly tenured doctors and scientists? Or do you read the churned out reports from MSM. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology reported 2 days ago that it is the shot (not even a vaccine) that is causing the covid in the vaccinated! He said this is the worst case scenario! ANTIBODY-DEPENDENT ENHANCEMENTS....running wild in the vaxxed.They created this mess by pushing the Emergency Use Authorization experiment on humans before it was proven safe. Dr. Malone, when asked, "what would you do today?".....he adamantly said 'STOP THE SHOTS'. All those pushing it on people will have crimes against humanity on their resumes.
This virus mutation was detected for the first time in October 2020 in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The first person in India to be vaccinated, however, did not receive that vaccination until January 2021, around three months after the delta variant developed.
Written by Logically | Jul 8, 2021 8:00:00 PM
It is Dr. Katalin Karikó and her collaborator Dr. Drew Weissman who are more commonly credited with laying the groundwork for mRNA vaccines.
UPDATE: Malone reached out to Logically, stating that he did not invent the mRNA vaccines, but instead the "vaccine technology platform." He also presented us with copies of nine patents – none of which showed that he invented the mRNA vaccines.
You are mincing words. If you don't like what Dr. Malone says, try Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. David Martin, Dr. Kory, Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Delores Cahill, to name just a few. I highly suggest you watch del bigtree the highwire for Real news.
