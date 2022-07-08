As COVID-19 case numbers inch higher in Blaine County, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has rated the county’s community-impact level at “medium.”
The CDC assessment on June 30 advised that people who are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 talk to their health-care provider about whether to wear a mask, that residents stay up to date on vaccinations and that people get tested for the virus if they have symptoms.
The CDC’s levels—low, medium and high—are determined by reviewing COVID-19 hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in the area.
In Blaine County, the daily seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per hypothetical 100,000 population rose to seasonal highs of 41 on June 27 and July 4, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. The number has been slowly climbing since it dropped to single digits in early spring, after the omicron-driven winter surge sent the metric soaring to about 443 in January.
The South Central Public Health District—which on June 16 rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk as “moderate”—recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases in the county during the week of June 30 to July 6. The district—which serves eight counties in south-central Idaho—recorded 251 cases in Twin Falls County the same week.
Through July 6, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 6,419 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths.
Health officials have stated that COVID-19 case numbers in all areas are likely higher than recorded in recent months because many people are being tested at home and not in health-care centers.
In Idaho, the daily seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population rose to a seasonal high of 27.3 on July 3, before dropping to 19.9 on July 6, Health and Welfare reported. It had dropped to about 3 in early April, after the winter surge pushed the number to about 243 in January.
Health and Welfare recorded 1,913 new COVID-19 cases in Idaho from Monday to Wednesday, bringing the total count since the start of the pandemic to just over 466,000.
Nationally, numbers have also been slowly rising. The CDC’s daily seven-day moving average of case numbers was just over 106,000 on July 5, with nearly 170,000 new cases recorded that day. The daily seven-day average had dropped to about 26,000 in March, after the new-case count surged to more than a million in one day in early January.
COVID-related hospitalizations have also been steadily increasing since early April, CDC reports indicate.
Meanwhile, Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag the national numbers. The CDC reported June 30 that approximately 67% of all Americans are “fully vaccinated” but might not have received either one or two booster doses of the available vaccines. In Idaho, approximately 52% of all residents are “fully vaccinated,” the Department of Health and Welfare reported Thursday.
Blaine County is by far the most vaccinated county in Idaho, with 84% of the population ages 5-plus deemed fully vaccinated. The next highest percentage is in Ada County—which includes Boise—at 65%.
Whew! Boy they sure are throwing a heck of a lot of numbers at us in this article! Yeah, that's not confusing at all. I guess this is some kind of strategy to get us really scared again. What, are Big Pharma's quarterlies not high enough for their stockholders, or for Dr Falsey's retirement package? They've got to go on their next vaxx campaign?
Here is the most important stat in this article. "Through July 6,... Blaine County recorded 30 deaths ["attributed" to covid]. Yep, that's it folks. Since this plandemic began, in a county of 24,300 people, we have had 12 people per year die WITH covid, not necessarily FROM covid. With all the scary numbers they throw at us, why can't the CDC tell us this very important statistic of how many healthy people contracted and then actually die only from covid? Answer, because they WANT to lie to us. They WANT to scare us. They are making untold billions off us.
So hey, if you're scared, then fine. Do what ya gotta do. Vaxxes and masks are not going to save you but hiding in your homes may. For a short time maybe. But even then, you need interaction with the outside world to strengthen your immune system. Best advice, don't believe ANYTHING the CDC aka Big Pharma tells you. Look beyond gov't and mainstream media propaganda for the real information. Stay strong.
And why would we listen to ...............you?
This C'monsense repackage after being banned. It won't be long before it's banned again. I say "it's" because this person may not be human.
Yes, even tho the login has changed, he/she/it is definitely Q’Anonsense
