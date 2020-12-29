Teachers and other front-line workers will likely start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in February, a new timeline published by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows, but the vaccine likely won’t be available to the general public until May.
The plan, posted on the state’s coronavirus website on Monday, lays out a schedule for administering vaccinations in Idaho in the coming months. Health-care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents began receiving vaccines in December; that group includes dentists, pharmacists, home care providers, and EMS workers.
The next phase of vaccinations—which includes essential workers and older adults—will begin in February, according to the timeline. That group includes school staff and childcare workers, correctional facility staff, firefighters and law enforcement, food processing workers, and grocery and convenience store employees. Adults who are older than 75 will also become eligible to receive the vaccine in February.
The state plans to start vaccinating adults who are older than 65 and people younger than 65 who have high-risk medical conditions in April, according to the timeline. If all goes according to plan, the vaccine will become available to the general public in May.
There have been 11,729 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Idaho as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. There were 795 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide on Monday, bringing the total to 137,010 confirmed and probable cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Glad to see that ID is NOT prioritizing prisoners for the vaccine, like liberal progressive socialist MA is doing. ID has real leaders, real priorities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In