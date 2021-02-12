Nonprofits contribute significantly to the culture, education and health of the Wood River Valley’s residents. They also create hundreds of jobs and heavily impact the local economy. Dozens of these organizations figure in locally in large and small ways: chess clubs, food banks, library supporters, ballets, animal shelters and many more.
Nearly all of them have been forced to adapt rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs have changed, been eliminated or gone virtual. Funding has been a challenge, and, for many, the future remains uncertain.
“We have had to evolve,” said Wood River Community YMCA Executive Director Jason Shearer.
Shearer said the YMCA was quite busy before the coronavirus came to town. By quickly changing its operations, the Ketchum facility was able to stay open with mask requirements, social distancing and reservation bookings for services, all of which are still in place.
“Because of the coronavirus, even now with 35% of our usual number of visitors, people can still feel crowded,” Shearer said. Although the showers, steam rooms and hot tub remain off limits, most of the facility is still functioning.
“The swimming pool is about the safest place you can be anywhere,” Shearer said, thanks to the purifying effects of chlorination and salt water contained in the pool.
The YMCA reacted to school closures by disbursing some of its operations and equipment around the valley. It set up an enrichment program at The Mint bar and restaurant in Hailey, which was leased to offer a place for children to go and do schoolwork on the days they were not physically in school.
Recently, Blaine County public elementary schools have returned to the classroom four days a week, and some equipment returned to the YMCA for Hemingway STEAM School students.
“We are overjoyed that they will return to school where they have the best chance to thrive,” Shearer said.
He noted that while visitor numbers are down during the pandemic at the YMCA, some programs have seen increased membership, including those dealing with chronic disease and youth education.
Shearer said there could be some lasting changes at the YMCA.
“Definitely in the way we handle the air in the building and overall cleanliness,” he said. “It will be longer than people think before there will be no scheduling. People thrive in large groups, so it will be our goal to work toward a time when we can be together again and lower our guard.”
After the end-of-year donor funding period, Shearer said the YMCA is still in need of support.
“We are in need of financial support and leaning hard into our mission,” he said. “Now is the time we need our community to stand with us.”
The Spur Foundation, based in Ketchum, surveyed nonprofits in the valley to see how well-prepared they are financially to weather the pandemic. The majority of the 26 respondents were larger organizations in the arts and culture, education, environmental and human services sectors. Forty-two percent reported that they were financially “confident,” with another 42% reporting only “OK” and 4% “insecure.”
“I think the size of the organization and its general fundraising competency influenced the responses,” said Spur Foundation Executive Director Sally Gillespie. “Some small organizations are more confident than bigger organizations because a few large gifts have made a big difference. Organizations that do not have dedicated fundraising staff and limited board involvement in fundraising are also more worried than those who have those capacities.”
Gillespie said there are some exceptions. Small organizations with executive directors that are very good fundraisers are feeling confident.
“Arts and environment [groups] skewed the most toward feeling cautious, which is
the closest observation of a ‘trend’ I think you can make from this information,” she said.
Early Mountain Express reporting on nonprofit funding shifts during the pandemic showed a tendency among some donors to focus primarily on basic services, such as food, shelter and education, perhaps leaving some arts and culture organizations with diminishing funds. The full picture will not be available until later this year when nonprofits file their public tax reports. What is certain is that the performing arts have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.
“It’s been devastating,” said Sun Valley Museum of Art Artistic Director Kristin Poole. “There are fears that across the nation half the live theaters could close down.”
SVMoA’s Company of Fools’ Liberty Theatre in Hailey has been closed to large performances since the first coronavirus lockdown last spring. The nonprofit has been using it for after-school programs, livestreamed play readings and other small educational events.
“Students want first-hand experiences, collegiality and a way to do some stimulating projects, so it’s been great to use the Liberty Theatre for that,” Poole said. “But music and theater have been hugely compromised.”
Poole said in June it became apparent that the nonprofit would not be able to pull off its annual Wine Auction fundraiser in the usual way, and that its large, ticketed events would also be canceled. Its annual budget was cut in half, from $4.2 million to $2.1 million. The full-time staff were reduced from 25 to 11.
“The trickle-down effect of this is profound, with actors and musicians out of work and unable to pursue their passion,” she said. “This is their livelihood. Many performers in this community have always had part-time jobs. Now they have had to find full-time jobs or new jobs.”
For performers, the pandemic has proved a double-whammy: The service industry, which is a typical route for their secondary employment, has been devastated, too.
Poole said she feels fortunate that the Ketchum SVMoA gallery has been able to reopen and offer tours, but that the ultimate impact of the pandemic will be hard to measure.
“There is a loss of that sense of joy and community that comes from our shared experience of our humanity. Once we are able to gather again and share music, conversation and ideas, or sit down and watch a play together, we will be grateful in a way we took for granted before.”
A silver lining could be that SVMoA’s online performances and educational offerings have proven to be successful and will likely continue post-pandemic, Poole said.
“A lecture or play reading on Crowdcast can be tuned in from anywhere in the country. This will expand our reach for who can experience it,” she said.
The Senior Connection in Hailey may also see lasting changes from the pandemic.
“It’s forced us to think outside the box in terms of how we interact with our seniors,” said Senior Connection Community Relations Manager Ramona Duke. “It caused us to begin making weekly calls to all of our members. This makes it easier for them to reach out for help if they need it. We will continue doing this.”
The Senior Connection’s popular lunches closed down from March through June and then again in October. Instead, the nonprofit setup curbside meal pickup, which served 100 people per day at its peak last spring. Meanwhile, Meals on Wheels participation has increased 420 percent, Duke said—and meal expenses have doubled due to packaging costs.
Most of what the organization does these days is “nutrition based,” Duke said. With the building closed there are no fitness classes. But caregiving in homes continues, and transportation services and fitness and health care check-ups take place when possible.
“We lost the socialization that is a part of everything we used to do. Now we are working on a digital tablet program for seniors so they can Facetime with others and with family members far away,” Duke said. “Seniors are generally already more isolated than the general public. This has exacerbated all that. They want to come back and have lunch with their friends.”
Despite the challenges and uncertainties that lie ahead, fundraising has gone well.
“We had a lot of new donors and that was very heartwarming,” Duke said. “Our end of year fundraising also went well. Much of this had to with good press coverage and it is encouraging that people see us and appreciate what we do.”
Duke said she expects the Senior Connection to continue its curbside meal service and when the building reopens for lunches, seated table service will take the place of lunchtime buffets.
“And I am writing a grant that would bring funding to improve our air filtration system,” Duke said.
The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI-WRV, transitioned all of its support groups during the pandemic from an in-person format to a virtual format, a change that is likely to continue.
“The reality of COVID is that it has made the prevalence of mental health issues a reality in nearly every home,” said NAMI Executive Director Brittany Shipley. “Job loss, food scarcity, fear of the unknown, anxiety, and depression, have become common household topics for discussion, helping to finally break down the barrier that has surrounded mental health for far too long.”
NAMI added two extra nights of meetings to an adult support group that has seen a 150% increase in participation, Shipley said. Adolescents have continued to ask for help, as well, with Shipley noting increased requests for support groups. The organization also added a mental health equine support group each week.
NAMI’s staff received virtual bereavement group training to adapt its Survivors of Suicide Loss Group to a virtual format. In addition, the Grupo de Apoyo para Familiares was launched, a weekly family support group in Spanish.
Shipley said the pandemic has highlighted online support’s ability to reach a wider demographic who may have been previously confined or restricted from attending due to geographical limitations.
“We will now always consider offering a virtual option in order to ensure that there is equity when providing support to a vulnerable population,” she said.
Higher Ground, a therapeutic recreation nonprofit, has been serving fewer clients this year and halted its on-snow activities for local participants for two weeks recently in light of increased COVID cases. The time was spent thoroughly cleaning all of its Ketchum-based facilities and in furthering the nonprofit’s virtual programming initiatives.
“We are continuing to hold many virtual programs in Sun Valley, Los Angeles and New York, including adaptive yoga, art therapy, Introduction to American Sign Language and more,” said Higher Ground Marketing Coordinator Kelly Eisenbarger.
Before the COVID closure this year, Higher Ground held weekend local veteran ski groups, offered adaptive sports lessons for out of town guests, and a ski clinic with the Challenged Athletes Foundation for amputees.
“We are looking forward to getting back to these and more,” Eisenbarger said.
But as with all nonprofits, continued programming will depend on the ability to raise funding.
“In general, this has been a very challenging period for fundraising,” said Eisenbarger. She said two major fundraising events in the coming months will look quite different since they will be online.
“These events not only raise the majority of our funds, but serve as a connection to our stakeholders as we join together to celebrate our successes of the past year. Hopefully we can feel the same connection in the new virtual ways and raise a similar amount of funds in order to continue our programming.”
As with many local nonprofits, Higher Ground pivoted quickly to establish many virtual programs that have been able to serve people in different ways.
“Like many, we do not see a return to ‘normal’ but a readjustment of the norm,” she said. “We have seen such success with virtual programming that certain initiatives are sure to continue in the future. As for office operations, we are running smoothly with staff mainly being virtual and don’t feel the need to change back to a traditional model.”
