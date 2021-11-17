Valley children start getting COVID-19 vaccine

Health-care providers have started administering COVID-19 vaccine inoculations to children ages 5-11 in the Wood River Valley.
The South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s Health System and one local pharmacy are in slightly different stages of offering the vaccine, which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved it for the 5-11 age group earlier this month. The agency approved a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger children that has a different formulation and dose size than the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older. Because of an initially limited supply and the training required related to the differences, the rollout of the pediatric vaccine has been gradual.
The St. Luke’s Health System is scheduling appointments for children ages 5-11 through its myChart online portal. A vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 has been scheduled from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the St. Luke’s Clinic in Hailey, during which some 70 appointments are offered. People are advised to schedule through the network’s online myChart system. St. Luke’s will not be able to vaccinate walk-in patients, the organization stated, and minors must have consent of a parent or legal guardian.
More information can be found at stlukesonline.org.
The South Central Public Health District has started vaccinating children ages 5-11 in its clinics, including its office in Bellevue. People can schedule appointments at the Bellevue office by calling 208-788-4335 for instructions. Currently, pediatric vaccinations are booked for about the next two weeks, the organization stated.
The Twin Falls-based Health District serves eight counties, including Blaine County. More information is at phd5.idaho.gov.
Valley Apothecary in Ketchum is also administering pediatric vaccinations for children ages 6-11, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for other age groups. The pharmacy on Washington Avenue administers the approved vaccines to walk-ins Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There has been “a lot of interest” in vaccinations and people sometimes might encounter a line and short wait, said co-owner Paula Shaffer. For more information, go to ketchumpharmacy.com. The pharmacy requests that people not call to ask questions about the vaccines.
Like the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12 and older, the two pediatric doses are administered at least 21 days apart.
With the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, anyone 5 and older can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States. The CDC is also recommending that several groups get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
In Idaho, approximately 846,000 residents were fully vaccinated through Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported. That figure represents just over 56% of the population of Idahoans ages 12 and older. Through Monday, approximately 7,700 children ages 5-11 had received one dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine.
Blaine County has the highest vaccination rate of all counties in the state, with 88% of eligible residents ages 12-plus fully vaccinated, Health and Welfare reported Tuesday. In neighboring Camas County, 44% of 12-and-older residents are fully vaccinated, the department reported. In nearby Lincoln County, the rate is 46%.
Health and Welfare recorded 678 new COVID-19 cases in Idaho on Monday, bringing the total during the pandemic past the 300,000 mark, to 300,527. The state has recorded 3,752 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide, the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents continues to trend downward. It was 22.9 on Monday, after reaching a high for the recent surge of 83.3 in mid-September.
In Blaine County, case numbers are also trending downward. The county’s daily seven-day moving average of new cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 10.5 on Monday, down significantly since reaching 55.8 in mid-October. It had dropped to zero in early June.
By Monday, 3,111 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Blaine County, Health and Welfare reported, with 27 deaths attributed to the virus.
On Monday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 91 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County.
Idaho health-care facilities are still operating under crisis standards of care because of high numbers of patients, meaning that care can be delayed or can be substandard because of limited capacity and resources.
Nationally, COVID-19 cases have been rising in November. On Monday, the CDC recorded more than 150,000 new cases, with the seven-day moving average of new cases at approximately 84,000. The number of new daily cases had dropped below 15,000 in late June. ￼
