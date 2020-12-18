With Blaine County lingering in the “critical” risk category for COVID-19, local health-care providers are preparing to administer the first doses of a federally approved vaccine to hospital staff working on the front lines.
St. Luke’s Wood River is expected to receive by early next week its first allotment of a two-dose vaccine released Monday by pharmaceutical partnership Pfizer-BioNTech. The Boise-based St. Luke’s Health System received its first allotment of 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning, with an undisclosed number of doses bound for its Wood River facilities. St. Luke’s staff at the greatest risk of exposure to the potentially fatal virus will get the vaccine first.
St. Luke’s expected to start inoculating at-risk staff in the Boise and Twin Falls regions by today, Dec. 18, representatives said this week.
Idaho’s initial vaccine allotment of 13,650 doses has been arriving in batches this week, shipped in ultra-cold packaging to keep the cargo at a required sub-zero temperature. By Thursday morning, 321 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Idaho, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported.
The Twin Falls-based South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine—received its first allotment of 975 doses Thursday morning, said Brianna Bodily, the district’s public information officer. Those doses will be distributed to health-care facilities other than St. Luke’s, Bodily said, with a small number of doses also going to qualified recipients of long-term care facilities. A second shipment of vials is expected next week but has not been definitively confirmed, Bodily said.
Pfizer has a contract with the U.S. government to provide 100 million doses of the vaccine through the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program. This week, Pfizer officials said they were negotiating to provide an additional 100 million doses for the United States. With each recipient requiring two doses, 200 million doses could provide immunization to 100 million people.
On Thursday, news was reported that Pfizer’s vials of the COVID vaccine might include some extra doses, “which would be wonderful,” Bodily said.
The U.S. government has also agreed to purchase an additional 100 million doses of a similar vaccine candidate produced by the biotechnology company Moderna. A committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was scheduled to consider issuing a recommendation of approval for the vaccine Thursday, amid broad expectations that it would be promptly authorized for shipment and public distribution.
The FDA has reported that the Pfizer vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19, while the Moderna vaccine was 94 percent effective in clinical trials.
The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee has made recommendations to the state government on who should get the limited supplies of the vaccine first. The initial phase of delivery is to health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The committee has recommended that vaccinations then be administered to essential workers, including first responders, school staff, daycare workers and grocery store employees.
Vaccinations are not currently available to the general public in Idaho. St. Luke’s plans to eventually make COVID vaccinations available to its patients but is currently not scheduling or reserving appointments for vaccinations, officials stated.
The situation is similar for the South Central Public Health District. It will likely be spring or summer before the district can make the vaccine available to healthy members of the general public, Bodily said. Residents of the district are requested to wait for additional information before contacting its offices about getting a COVID vaccination.
The federal government is paying for the costs of purchasing and delivering the vaccines. Some facilities that eventually administer a COVID vaccine might charge an administrative fee, Bodily noted.
County still at high risk
Meanwhile, Blaine County remained in the highest risk category for COVID-19, though the county’s rate of positive coronavirus tests has dropped. In its risk-assessment model—updated on Thursday using data from Dec. 6-12—the county was in the “critical” category, where it has been for numerous weeks.
The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the county was 9.3 percent over the seven-day period, down from 13.75 percent the week before. The number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents, based on a seven-day average, was 57.1, down from 68.3 the previous week. The number of new cases meets the criteria of the “critical” risk category.
“Blaine County’s average new case rate is improving, but still in the critical zone,” the county’s online informational dashboard states. “The local hospital is operating at a moderate impact and regional hospitals are operating at a high impact.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic last winter, there have been a total of 1,384 confirmed and 115 probable COVID-19 cases recorded in Blaine County, the state reported Wednesday.
COVID-19 numbers are also continuing to rise abruptly statewide. On Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,433 new cases. The figure brought the total number of cases recorded in the state to 125,452, with the virus considered a contributing factor in 1,231 deaths.
Trump is destroying America on his way out the door 🚪 to jail ,(Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday he expects a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses to continue past next week, even if the Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine.
"I've talked to hospitals. They're vaccinating far fewer health-care providers than what they could be because they just don't have the doses available," the former FDA chief and Pfizer board member said on "Squawk Box." "I don't think that they're going to catch up next week even after the Moderna doses ship and you start having more supply in the channel.")
