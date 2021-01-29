Blaine County remained at the overall “critical” risk level for COVID-19 in a new assessment released Thursday, with the rate of new cases increasing from an already elevated level.
Based on its own risk-assessment model using data from Jan. 17-23, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 82.5 from 63.9 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. It was 27.9 the week before. The rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive increased to 13.08% from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, up from 12.34% the previous week.
“This is one of the worst case rates Blaine County has seen since spring,” the county’s online COVID-19 informational dashboard states. “The impact is increasing on the local hospital and is expected to increase next week.”
The 18-29 age group recorded the highest number of new cases, with 40 in the seven-day span. The next highest age group was 40-49, with 24 new cases in the county.
The county has four risk levels in its model: minimal, moderate, high and critical.
Officials from the eight-county South Central Public Health District have said the recent spike in Blaine County is likely the result of people not observing proper COVID-19 mitigation protocols in small gatherings.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday that state-approved providers will commence vaccinations for Idahoans age 65 and older on Monday, Feb. 1. The state is directing the administration of vaccines to Idaho residents through a tiered priority system. Estimates put the group of Idahoans age 65 and older in excess of 260,000 people, not including people in long-term care.
Gov. Brad Little said Idaho is receiving about 24,000 doses of approved vaccines every week, up from 21,000, he said in a press conference Thursday. Earlier in the week, department officials said about half the vaccine doses received to date have been administered. Statewide, 108,364 doses of COVID vaccines had been administered to 89,340 people as of Thursday morning, with 19,024 people receiving the recommended two doses, the Department of Health and Welfare reported.
The Department of Health and Welfare by Thursday had recorded 161,212 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began, including 620 new cases on Wednesday. The state has recorded 1,714 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 1,908 cases of COVID-19, with 14 deaths attributed to the virus. Vaccines have been administered to 1,814 people in Blaine County, the department reported.
On Thursday, the St. Luke’s Health System announced that it will begin booking vaccination appointments for Idaho residents 65 and older at 8 a.m. Monday. Appointments can be scheduled through the St. Luke’s online myChart system. Those who cannot use myChart can call St. Luke’s at 208-381-9500 to set up an appointment.
“Due to limited vaccine supply, healthy, younger seniors are encouraged to wait one week to book their appointments to allow Idahoans over 80 years old or with serious health conditions to book their appointments first,” St. Luke’s said in its announcement.
St. Luke’s has already opened vaccine appointments to Idaho health-care workers, first responders, teachers, daycare workers, dentists and correctional/detention facility staff, as well as some other, associated groups of professionals. Only people who qualify under the state’s guidelines can schedule appointments. St. Luke’s did start a wait list to administer a small number of unused doses of vaccines to the general public, but because it received so many names it has stopped adding to the list.
For additional information about St. Luke’s services, go to stlukesonline.org.
The South Central Public District Health is also giving vaccinations to eligible recipients through their employers. More information about the district’s program and other providers can be found at phd5.idaho.gov.
Vaccination of the general public is expected to begin in May, a state timeline indicates.
St. Luke’s stressed that COVID-19 mitigation measures should be maintained as the vaccination effort proceeds.
“When anyone gets a COVID vaccine, it helps to protect us all, but until a significant number of people are vaccinated, it should only be considered an additional tactic in prevention efforts,” the organization stated. “St. Luke’s encourages the community to continue to practice good measures to prevent the spread of the virus, like face coverings, physical distancing and hand hygiene.”
