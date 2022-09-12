The South Central Public Health District is encouraging Idahoans to get an updated COVID-19 vaccination booster that is now available in the region.
People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters that give protection against serious illness from prevalent subvariants of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters arrived in south-central Idaho last week and are now available in all South Central Public Health District clinics, the district stated. Pharmacies, health centers and other local clinics are also expected to make appointments available as their booster doses are delivered. Valley Apothecary in Ketchum reported Friday that it is offering the updated Pfizer booster on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary.
“This new booster comes just in time to protect us before the respiratory season begins,” said Logan Hudson, the Health District’s Family and Children’s Health Division administrator. “Omicron continues to be the leading COVID-19 variant hitting our region. With school back in session and winter viruses on the horizon, this new vaccine will be a big help in keeping us healthy.”
The updated boosters have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new boosters are the first omicron-specific vaccines to be made available in the United States. They target the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5
omicron subvariants. The highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19, making up about 90% of cases nationally, the district stated.
The new boosters are recommended for people 12 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and people 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster.
Children ages 5-11 are eligible for the original COVID-19 booster, which provides protection against the original strain of COVID-19. This age group will likely be eligible for updated boosters in the coming months, the Health District stated.
COVID-19 vaccines remain available to all Idahoans at no cost, regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Appointments at Health District clinics for the updated Pfizer booster dose can be made by calling Immunization Services at 208-727-5966. For COVID-19 vaccine availability at other providers, people are advised to contact their primary health care provider.
The Health District is still operating hotlines to help answer questions about COVID-19. Call 208-737-5965 for questions in Spanish and 208-737-1138 for questions in English. The hotline is open on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The district last week also reported the 32nd COVID-related death in Blaine County since the start of the pandemic in 2020, a woman in her 80s. The woman was hospitalized, had underlying health conditions and was vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, the district stated.
The district reported Monday that Blaine County had 21 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the week of Sept. 3-9. Data from the state Department of Health and Welfare indicates that case numbers in Blaine County are trending downward. On Friday, the daily seven-day moving average of cases per hypothetical 100,000 population was 11.8, down from a summer-season peak of 52.7 on July 12. ￼
You mean the shots Dr. Birx admitted don’t work? Total lunacy!
Are you not suspicious that after 2 years, the vaxxes are only approved under EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION?! Emergency? Does it feel that we are still in an "Emergency?" No hospital beds available? People dying by the hundreds of thousands? Bodies stacked up in portable refrigerators? The only bodies needing refrigeration today are those in the border towns, but according to the Biden Regime, there is no problem at the border. Everything is perfect.
Emergency Use Authorization means that YOU are the guinea pig. YOU are Big Pharma's "clinical trial." And it's not going so well. The CDC just came out and said they have been lying about the "Adverse Events" statistics occurring with their vaxxes. Why would they lie if everything was on the up and up?
You pro-vaxxers should follow your Saint Falsey. He is running for the hills, aka "retirement." You should too. RUN!
