The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported another 645 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 49,892. The state is currently reporting 516 coronavirus-related deaths—four more than yesterday.
According to the state, Blaine County gained five more confirmed cases and one more probable overnight, leaving those totals at 738 and 43, respectively.
Keep reading for more on Hailey’s revised health order, Bellevue’s COVID-19 response, rising infections in the region and other top news items from Wednesday, Oct. 14.
• The Hailey City Council updated the city’s emergency health order last night. As of this afternoon, all residents aged 5 and up are required to wear face coverings in public. Those previously exempt for medical reasons are now required to wear face shields.
All businesses within city limits are now required to enforce the city’s order and post signage at entrances in both English and Spanish stating that face coverings, hand sanitization and social distancing are required. Businesses that fail to do so or that serve customers without face coverings could be subject to shutdowns. Certain allowances apply.
• Hailey’s move comes as coronavirus infection rates rise throughout the region. According to St. Luke’s physician Dr. Julie Lyons, the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has correlated with increased hospitalizations at St. Luke’s Wood River. Most new cases appear to be among the younger population of Blaine County, especially those aged 18-39.
• The Bellevue City Council, after a prolonged and heated debate Monday night, voted to adopt Blaine County’s new COVID-19 response plan. Doing so will change the city’s response criteria from the South Central Public Health District’s model to that developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute and adapted by Blaine County. County Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who serves on the board of the Health District, suggested the more detailed and frequent assessment under the Harvard model would better suit Blaine County’s “transient population” of tourists and second home owners.
• Bellevue Marshal William Ross Scaggs was arrested last night for felony delivery of marijuana. According to a statement from the Idaho State Police, Scaggs allegedly delivered marijuana while on duty. ISP conducted the investigation in cooperation with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office. The case is currently sealed, so information is limited at this time.
• The Wedge Butte Fire, which ignited Friday night 13 miles south of Bellevue, is now fully controlled at 789 acres. Meanwhile, firefighters finally achieved 100 percent containment of the 90,143-acre Badger Fire near Oakley—well ahead of the initially estimated containment date of Oct. 31.
Click here for more on those wildfires, as well as the Trap Fire near Stanley and Meridian Fire south of Clayton.
• BCRD Fitworks exercise facility at the Community Campus in Hailey was closed today after a person who visits regularly tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time since June concerns of the virus have closed the facility. Fitworks will reopen Friday after proper sanitation. Contact tracing investigators found no evidence that anyone was exposed at the facility.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
These kids are getting a good dose of liberal politics taking away their god given freedom. I hope this overreaction by our control obsessed Democrat leadership pushes the youth toward conservative values and individual liberties.
🇺🇸 Residents who do not meet those criteria and go without face coverings in public will be subject to an infraction, a petty offense punishable by a $100 fine.
“I wish we could rely on individual and voluntary action to fight this pandemic, but that’s simply not our reality,” Councilman Sam Linnet said. “This is a community problem and it requires a community response. These restrictions are the best, least restrictive options we have at this time to fight COVID-19.”
The council also tightened restrictions on all public gatherings Tuesday, limiting group sizes to 10 people indoors and 50 outdoors as a general across-the-board rule. (Schools, grocery stores, and sporting and healthcare facilities are exempt.) 🇺🇸
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In