The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,310 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the grand total to 86,435. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 49,284 active cases.
The state also reported an additional 14 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the Idaho death toll to 812.
In Blaine County, the state counted 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, raising local totals to 1,077 confirmed and 71 probable. Today’s rise surpasses yesterday’s as the largest single-day increase to local numbers since April 3. As of last night, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 228 cases in Blaine County. The district has not yet updated its data today.
Keep reading for the local response to Idaho moving back into Stage 2, the ongoing mask discussion in Twin Falls, uphill rules on Baldy and more top news from Wednesday, Nov. 18.
• Gov. Brad Little declared last week that Idaho would roll back into Stage 2 of his four-staged economic rebound plan. Our reporters caught up with local health officials and government leaders to discuss what Stage 2 means for Blaine County. Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s in the Magic Valley, Jerome and the Wood River Valley, said St. Luke’s supports the return to Stage 2, while leaders in Bellevue and Ketchum discussed the need to educate citizens on virus mitigation efforts to avoid another full lockdown.
• Meanwhile, a week after voting to indefinitely table discussions of a mask mandate, the Twin Falls City Council on Monday passed a resolution to encourage residents to wear masks and practice COVID-19 safety measures. The resolution does not legally require the use of masks and is not enforceable, it simply represents an official recommendation. City Attorney Shayne Nope described the move as an attempt to find common ground between those Twin Falls residents in favor of a mandate and those opposed.
• With just over a week to go until the official start of Sun Valley’s 85th ski season, the resort has issued a reminder to uphill travelers that, as in previous years, they will have to follow specific safety regulations and stick to particular routes. The resort issues reminders every year to reiterate the limitations and rules guests must follow if hiking or skiing up Bald Mountain’s trails to avoid calamity with downhill skiers and snowboarders.
• The city of Hailey has flagged a new site for snow storage after nearly 20 years of searching for one. During recent winters, Hailey’s snow removal teams have been depositing snow on city-owned land at Lions Park, but the annual melting posed threats to the adjacent riparian area. Instead, crews will be removing snow into Croy Canyon, about two miles west of town. This will facilitate the Wood River Land Trust’s restoration efforts in Lions Park.
• Following the weekend’s snowfall, Trail Creek Road is now closed from the gates east of Sun Valley over Trail Creek Summit. The Lost River Highway District in Custer County has also closed the portion of the road from Park Creek Campground to Chilly.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In